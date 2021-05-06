Fred Rogers — TV’s “Mr. Rogers” — famously said that whenever life gets scary, “you will always find people who are helping.” That was never truer than in this past year.
As COVID-19 disrupted so many aspects of daily life so quickly, many of us felt like we had entered a different, scary and unknown world. But if we looked around, we saw many people who were helping. And many of those people were nurses.
I think this past year gets to the “Heart of Health Care,” the heart of the nursing profession. Ask a nurse why they entered the profession and chances are they’ll answer, “Because I wanted to help people.”
Here at BJC HealthCare, along with other health care systems and facilities in the region, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spotlight on the many ways nurses help — not only their patients, but patients’ families, their co-workers and the community.
For instance, we saw nurses gowned and masked in ICUs and emergency departments, ready to help their patients battle a new, little-understood and often frightening disease.
We saw nurses partnering with their physician colleagues to deliver the most intensive care to the sickest patients. They helped to adapt existing protocols and treatments and investigated new ones to tame their viral opponent.
We saw nurses helping connect patients with the family and friends who couldn’t be at the bedside by using electronic tablets and phones.
And we saw nurses help by delivering compassionate care: talking to patients, holding patients’ hands, giving a reassuring pat on the arm or simply providing human connection when isolated patients needed it most.
The news didn’t always show the nurses who kept providing care that couldn’t wait for the pandemic to end — helping mothers bring their babies into the world, assisting in organ transplant operations and other necessary surgeries, caring for trauma victims, or hooking up cancer patients to their chemo infusions. Outside of the hospital setting, home care and school nurses became an even more critical part of how care was provided.
Nurses helped make critical decisions and establish procedures that would keep patients and staff working as safely and effectively as possible. At BJC, for example, infection prevention nurses in our pandemic incident command center helped develop PPE protocols to keep patients and staff safe, while nursing leadership evaluated staffing models to ensure floor staff wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the surges of critically ill patients.
And now we see nurses go on the offense against the pandemic by working as vaccinators at clinics and mass immunization events.
The pandemic tested the resiliency and commitment of nurses, and once again they demonstrated why they are the most trusted profession. I only listed a few of the countless ways nurses have helped during the pandemic. And it’s reassuring to know when the pandemic passes, they will continue their mission, helping. They truly are our health care heroes!
Congratulations to all the Heart of Health Care nominees and honorees!
- Jackie Tischler, BJC HealthCare Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, and Denise Murphy, BJC HealthCare Vice President, Patient Care Systems and Chief Nurse Executive