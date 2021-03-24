The world looks very different as Brandt Industries moves into their fourth year of business in the Bloomington area, but there is one constant: the commitment to and growth of their team.
A company is only as strong as their team and Brandt has been honored to be able to provide safe and secure employment to the hardworking men and women in the community over this past year. While other companies were forced to furlough workers or close completely during the pandemic, Brandt made it their priority to keep the doors open while ensuring employees and their families were kept safe and healthy.
The work hasn’t stopped and neither has the need to add team members.
Brandt is an industry leader that implements the very latest technologies and equipment to build better products for American industry. For over 85 years Brandt has been dedicated to serving customers while living out their core values - Quality, Innovation, Commitment and Customer Focus. They are seeking skilled trade professionals who share these same values and aspire to work for a private, family-owned business focused on people over profits. With a long history of industry-leading innovation, they empower customers and workers alike to achieve their goals.
Part of that empowerment comes from an investment in the development of team members. From entry-level to highly-skilled tradesmen, Brandt prides themselves on recognizing talent and ambition wherever they find it and encouraging growth both personally and professionally. Hard work and outstanding performance are rewarded with bonus programs and opportunities for advancement.
Brandt is proud to offer competitive wages along with an extensive benefits package that includes health and dental insurance, life and disability coverage, a pension and RSP program as well as an annual bonus program.
What are you waiting for?
No matter your current level of skill and experience, there’s a career waiting for you at Brandt. There are career opportunities available for assemblers, material handlers, loaders, machine operators, manufacturing engineers, kitting technicians, powder painters and welders.
Successful job candidates have come from different backgrounds including retail, big-box stores and customer service. If you have been considering a change in career paths, don’t hesitate to connect with Brandt Industries. Training people who are committed to finding a lifelong career - not just a job - is their goal.
Connect with Brandt
To see a full list of jobs and their accompanying descriptions, check out brandtjobs.com.
If you see a position that interests you please apply online, or for those eager to demonstrate the winning mindset Brandt is seeking, stop by the facility at 19500 N. 1425 East Road in Hudson. Introduce yourself and let them know why you would be a great fit.
If you don’t see a job that suits your career ambitions, please continue to check the website. Brandt is growing every day and adds new positions frequently.
Come grow with Brandt.