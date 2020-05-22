Bridging the gap between service and civilian

Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program
Wells Fargo Advisors believes inclusion is foundational to our shared success as employees, clients and communities. We are committed to hiring and retaining military veterans, veterans with disabilities, and active and reserve duty military personnel.
In partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Wells Fargo Advisors is pleased to sponsor the 2020 Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program in St. Louis.
The Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program is a 12-week, fully immersive professional training program designed to provide active duty service members with hands-on experience in the civilian workforce.
We value people who:
- Value teamwork
- Build strong relationships
- Possess solid communication skills
- Practice rigorous critical thinking and decision making
- Focus on results
To learn more about the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, visit hiringourheroes.org/fellowships. For other veteran programming offered by Wells Fargo & Company, visit wellsfargo.com/military/veterans.
