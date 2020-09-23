Columbia College: Your college, your way

Content by McKendree University. The path to a career in the medical field may feel daunting, but you don’t have to walk it alone. At McKendree University, you’ll find everything you need to prepare you for graduate school and beyond, from expertly designed coursework and outside-the-classroom research opportunities to personalized guidance from faculty. When you choose to minor in our Pre-Professional Studies program, you’ll gain the skills and support to land your ideal job as a medical professional.