Columbia College: Your college, your way

Columbia College students have it all — a small, personalized campus right in the middle of a major college town. We have professors with real-world experience who care about student success. Our advisors are here to help you every step of the way. And we offer more than 40 degree programs that are relevant to today’s workplace.
During these rapidly changing times, we’ve made attending courses safer and easier with both in-seat and virtual options. Virtual classes are synchronous, which means they’re not prerecorded — they’re streamed live! So whether you choose to attend in person or virtually, you get the same information and the same experience. And you can decide at class time. It’s your college, your way!
We believe in being upfront and truthful about the cost of college. With Truition®, we provide your education at one low price, while receiving the same great benefits. There are no fees. No book costs. No surprises. You get fixed-rate tuition — from Year One to graduation. And we offer budget-based room and board charges. Plus, great news! Tuition is frozen for Fall 2021; we have made a commitment to not increase tuition from Fall ’20 to Fall ’21.
At Columbia College, scholarship amounts are based on a holistic review of your accomplishments. This includes the types of classes you’ve taken and grades you’ve earned, your test scores and your involvement in clubs, organizations, volunteer work and other activities. We even consider how serious you are about coming to Columbia College when we determine your final award amounts.
Since 1851, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education. A private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences college, Columbia College takes pride in small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.
Come experience it for yourself! Schedule a visit today.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Columbia College. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
