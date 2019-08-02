Commerce has made a substantial investment in the St. Louis community over the last several years with recent enhancements to several branches including Vandeventer, Met Square, Natural Bridge and now Commerce Bank Connect™.
On Monday, August 5, Commerce Bank will celebrate the grand opening of the first-ever Commerce Bank Connect™. Located in a prominent area on Euclid in the Central West End, this new Commerce Bank is part of a mixed-use development featuring commercial, retail and apartment space.
As consumer and business needs evolve, Commerce Bank Connect™ will allow people to bank on their own terms while still enjoying a multiplicity of banking services. This concept allows Commerce Bank to serve the needs of customers and the community through a new and innovative approach.
“Commerce Bank Connect™ will combine the technology people expect today with a human connection we think people deserve,” said Darryl Collins, executive vice president retail market director for Commerce Bank.
This newest investment in Commerce Bank Connect™ features an 1,800-square-foot, tech-centric space featuring a high-tech smart ATM located in a secure, 24-hour vestibule, a video display board featuring messaging and information about Commerce products and services as well as local community information. There will also be an exploration center which allows customers to perform the same banking functions as they do on their personal computers.
Commerce Bank Connect™ combines the convenience of high-tech solutions with human connection and a personal touch. “This new location will allow customers to connect with a video banker via the ATM outside of normal banking hours or set an appointment in advance to ensure they are connected with the right expert,” Collins said. “There will also be opportunities for customers to provide feedback about their experiences in the space for us to enhance this model moving forward.”
As a community partner and trusted financial resource, the new Commerce Bank Connect™ location will also offer a variety of educational seminars and community events. The back part of the space will be utilized for mixed-use meetings and event spaces where Commerce can host educational events, seminars and also customers and prospects by appointment with staff members or a bank expert.
“We have learned from our customers and employees. Going to a bank doesn’t mean it has to feel like a bank,” Collins said. “Our purpose as an organization is to help those around us focus on what matters most in life. We realize sometimes performing a task is much more efficient using technology. Other times, people simply want to speak to another human being. Commerce Bank Connect™ will provide both.”