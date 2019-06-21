Being recognized as a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is a great honor. It is humbling to be recognized along with all the outstanding St. Louis companies in this category, and gratifying because Top Workplaces is the voice of our employees.
Besides being a fantastic sports town, St. Louis is home to leaders in many industries ranging from beverage to biomedical. We are a worldwide hub for innovation and technology and have one of the most vibrant startup communities in the country. This energized technology focus has boosted the St. Louis economy, improved lives, and created thousands of jobs in the region.
St. Louisans made this happen. Top Workplaces is a celebration of businesses who empower their teammates to be their best selves, doing their best work, while feeling engaged and connected.
When Jan & I started our company 34 years ago, we made a commitment – to deliver exceptional value to our clients, create exciting opportunities for our employees, and strengthen the St. Louis community. And while much has evolved in our business throughout the years, I’m proud to say that our dedication to our clients, employees, and community has never wavered.
To all the Top Workplaces – Congratulations! Let’s keep making St. Louis a winner!
Ron Daugherty
President & CEO, Daugherty Business Solutions