Consider a path in the medical field at McKendree University

The path to a career in the medical field may feel daunting, but you don’t have to walk it alone. At McKendree University, you’ll find everything you need to prepare you for graduate school and beyond, from expertly designed coursework and outside-the-classroom research opportunities to personalized guidance from faculty. When you choose to minor in our Pre-Professional Studies program, you’ll gain the skills and support to land your ideal job as a medical professional.
Students find careers in optometry, dentistry, pharmacy, physical therapy, podiatry, chiropractic and veterinary medicine. As medical technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, professionals in these fields are consistently in high demand. Although further education through medical/dental school or other graduate programs are required, medical professionals earn much higher-than-average salaries and enjoy a fulfilling career helping others live to their full potential. Strong job security, along with these added benefits, make the medical field an excellent choice for a career path.
At McKendree, you’ll start building your resume early through exciting research projects and one-on-one work with your professors. “Typically students working on a research project will develop their own research question and then work with their faculty mentor to design and implement methods, collect and analyze data and put together a paper or presentation,” said Dr. Angie LaMora, associate professor of biology. A couple examples of research our students are working on include an investigation of bee diversity in the forests of Tati-Yupi at a restoration site in Paraguay, as well as an analysis of historical data from local streams to determine the health of fish communities.
McKendree alum Alexandra Nash credits the faculty in the Pre-Professional Studies program for setting her up for success in her graduate work and future as a dentist. “The professors dedicate themselves to their students and student learning, and they were always supportive of my goal to enter dental school.”
No matter which area of medicine you’d like to pursue, McKendree professors are here to assist you every step of the way. Not only are they accomplished in their own areas of study, but they’re also experienced in helping students through the process of finding internships, applying to graduate school and studying for professional exams.
