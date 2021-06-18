Core & Main was established in 2017, built on the foundation of more than 80 legacy companies. We are a leading distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, in the United States.
Each day, we’re seeking to change the face of the waterworks and fire protection industry one person at a time, in the classroom or on the job, in person or online. Among our development efforts is legacy building — in which industry veterans teach custom, in-house curricula to the next generation, fostering the infrastructure experts of tomorrow. Through our commitment and expertise, our goal is to lead our industry to create modern, sustainable infrastructure.
Our people go behind the scenes to ensure communities can work, live and prosper. Though our contributions are often unseen — whether that’s underground, inside structures or behind walls — we are hard workers who aren’t afraid to get our hands dirty. At Core & Main, we roll up our sleeves and get to it. No matter what.
Our branches distribute more than 200,000 SKUs, not to mention offering industry training, custom fabrication and installation services. To keep it simple, we start with a simple statement: We supply the infrastructure that brings good water to you and takes bad water away from you. And we do this from coast to coast.
We want to create a sustainable future for our children. Whether you’re a partner, customer, associate or neighbor of Core & Main, you are a part of our vision — to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come.
Learn more at coreandmain.com.