People 65 and older, and those under 65 with certain health conditions, can pre-register to be notified for appointments when vaccine becomes available.
This is an exciting time – as the COVID-19 vaccine offers hope to help us overcome this pandemic and continue the process of healing our community. Missouri and Illinois public health departments have announced that COVID-19 vaccinations are moving on to the next phase, allowing community members at the highest risk to pre-register to receive the vaccine. This is an exciting step forward, and BJC HealthCare/Washington University Physicians, SSM Health/SLUCare, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital are eager to join our public health departments in distributing vaccine as more supply becomes available.
While millions of people are currently eligible, only a fraction of the doses needed are available at this time. Vaccinating all those who are eligible will take several months. We appreciate your patience and support as our health systems work with the states to serve all those in need of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are answers to some important questions you may have.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO BE VACCINATED AT THIS TIME?
In Missouri, all people age 65 and older, along with adults under 65 who have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness or complications from COVID-19,can pre-register to be vaccinated. (There is no vaccine authorized for children under 16 years old at this time.) Missouri is also open to first responders and certain essential workers. In Illinois, residents 65 and older and essential workers are eligible as of Jan. 25.
WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBLE CATEGORIES IN MISSOURI AND ILLINOIS?
In Missouri, those conditions are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease including those needing dialysis
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary/lung disease (COPD) including emphysema
- Weakened immune system due to transplant
- Severe obesity (body mass index equaling 40 or more)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes
- Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary disease, cardiomyopathies
In Illinois, essential workers include these fields:
- First responders
- Education
- Food and agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Corrections facilities
- US Postal Service
- Public transit
- Grocery stores
- Shelters and day cares
HOW DO I GET A VACCINE?
Due to high demand across the U.S. and with only two vaccines approved for use right now, COVID-19 vaccine continues to be in limited supply. Even though state governments have approved moving forward into the next priority groups, local vaccine administrators are limited by the availability of vaccine. Since there won’t be enough vaccine available to vaccinate everyone who is eligible at the same time, health departments and health care providers are setting up websites where you can pre-register to be ready to receive the vaccine as soon as it’s available (based on your eligibility).
WHEN WILL I BE ABLE TO GET VACCINATED?
Vaccinations will be scheduled over the coming months, following federal and state public health guidelines.
WHAT ARE THE APPROVED TIERS OF VACCINATION? HOW DO I KNOW WHICH TIER I’M IN?
Decisions about who will receive the vaccine, and when, are made by U.S., state and local public health agencies, with a goal of providing the vaccine first to those believed to be at the highest risk of exposure and severe illness.
SHOULD I SCHEDULE WITH MY DOCTOR’S OFFICE?
Not at this time. Individual physician offices are not likely to be a source of vaccine. The two vaccines that are currently available require special storage and/or special handling and training that aren’t as widely available in an office setting.
HOW CAN I REQUEST TO BE NOTIFIED WHEN A VACCINE APPOINTMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR ME?
Sign up at a health system or public health department pre-registration site to be notified when your scheduling opportunity opens. You will be able to make an appointment at that time. You must make an appointment to receive a vaccine, but please do not schedule multiple vaccination appointments when scheduling for appointments becomes available. It’s important to keep close track of scheduled vaccines in order to coordinate supply and prevent waste.