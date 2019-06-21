Cushman & Wakefield understands what makes a great place to work – after all, we’ve been creating great places to work for our clients in St. Louis and beyond for more than 90 years.
And despite being the market leader in greater St. Louis with nearly 1,400 employees, we’re not ready to stop investing in our people and what matters most to them.
That includes creating places where people love to spend half their day. For example, when we renovated our Portfolio Services Center (PSC) at 575 Maryville Centre Drive in Town and Country, home to more than 600 employees, we created modern, functional space for today’s employee.
Our five offices around the region encourage collaboration and are designed to function like co-working space. We know a good workplace also needs spaces where employees can recharge their batteries. That’s why have added amenities such as Cushman & Wakefield coffee bars, nurturing rooms, and full-service cafés to our offices. At the PSC, we’re even adding an entire floor with a multipurpose space for yoga and fitness classes, as well as bike desks, walking stations and a quiet room.
But it takes more than a good location or great amenities to make a great workplace – it takes great people and a willingness to support one another and the community.
At Cushman & Wakefield, we’ve accomplished that spirit through the establishment and growth of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – organizations comprised of employees who are linked by social factors such as culture, gender, sexual orientation or by a common interest or goal.
ERGs foster networking, promote diversity within our workforce, support recruitment and retention and help build external relationships. They also benefit our communities through the many volunteering and charitable giving efforts. Such groups as Safe Connections, Five Acres Animal Shelter and Girl Scouts have benefitted directly from volunteering and giving drives. We’re also working in the community outside our ERG groups. For what is now going on 18 years, Cushman & Wakefield has been the title sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis Golf Tournament.
Year after year, the company also donates to local philanthropic groups and has given millions of dollars to organizations such as the United Way, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Rainbow Village, Ranken Jordan, Foundation of BJC, Boy Scouts, Salvation Army, Marian Middle School, National MS Society and many more.
Simply put, Cushman & Wakefield is an ideas company. And ideas come from people. We understand that to be at the center of What’s Next for our clients and our community, we need to attract and retain the best people, and that’s where we’ve invested our time and resources.
So, What’s Next for you? Check out careers.cushmanwakefield.com to find an opportunity to join our team.