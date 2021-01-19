 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Dig in for a chance to win!
topical

Dig in for a chance to win!

Dig in, Buffalo is sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

Call 119! Darian Bryan, personal chef to Buffalo’s star football players, cooks up their favorite dishes in the four-part video series, Dig In, Buffalo! Follow along at home to see which spicy dish is Stefon Diggs’ favorite, and which player has a taste for the Jamaican chef’s native dishes. Eat like the pros while you’re watching the big game and enter for a chance to win $100 compliments of Orville’s Home Appliances. Enter your email address below for a chance to win.

logo version stacked web edit.jpg

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports