“Do not mourn for me, celebrate my life.” St. Louis Soldier Dan Riordan remembered

Daniel Patrick Riordan did not enlist for glory or fame, but as he simply stated upon deployment, “Momma, this is what I am called to do.”
Lt. Dan, as he is affectionately known, and four of his fellow soldiers were killed in an IED attack on June 23, 2007, in Iraq. But Dan was more than a soldier, he was a son, a brother, a mentor and a cowboy who would “literally give the shirt off his back,” said his sister Suzanne.
The family remembers Dan by giving back to the community. “I realize that I can no longer do anything to help Dan. His mission is complete. But I can help care for his brothers-in-arms and the bereaved mothers of the fallen,” said his mother, Jeanine Rainey, President, St. Louis Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers.
Dan was named after saints who showed faith, courage and leadership. “As it turned out, Dan also had those qualities,” Rainey said in an interview.
Both of his parents were born and raised in St. Louis, but the family was living in the Fort Worth, Texas, when Dan, sister Suzanne and twin brother Nick were born. The family returned to St. Louis when Dan was 5 years old, living in Oakville, in South St. Louis County. Even as a child “he had insight into the needs of others that was far beyond his years,” Rainey said.
Dan’s family has a long military tradition with numerous relatives serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Dan’s pickup truck had a sticker that read “you are not forgotten” in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action. “Dan also used to wear a POW/MIA ‘you are not forgotten’ bracelet that displayed the name of a soldier that went missing in action during Vietnam,” his brother Nick said. “Dan understood better than most the importance of making sure those who had made the ultimate sacrifice were never forgotten.”
Throughout his life, Dan was active in many sports and civic activities including Boy Scouts, where he achieved the rank of Life Scout. He loved the outdoors, especially camping. “The harsher the camping conditions, the better he liked it. When other scouts slept in tents, Dan would build his own lean-to,” Rainey said. He constantly asked his mother to take him to the Army surplus store to buy camping gear and camo. As a leader, he made such an impression on the other Scouts that they followed suit. During his college years, he would join his old troop at summer camp at S-F Scout Ranch. After his death, the troop dedicated a totem pole to him along the entrance road to S-F.
Dan attended Vianney High School (VHS) where he was inducted into the VHS Hall of Fame and his involvement in community activities earned him the Gold Circle Award and Marianist Award for character and faith. After graduating from Vianney, he attended Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) where he completed the ROTC program and was commissioned into the United States Army upon graduation.
When Dan was in Ranger School at Fort Benning, he completed the second phase of training with a broken foot. A required physical between phases revealed the injury and Dan was not allowed to enter the last phase of training until it healed. After rehab, he reported to the First Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, to train with his platoon before deployment with the intention of completing Ranger School later. He knew his training would send him into danger, but Dan’s philosophy was, “How can I order my men forward if I’m not willing to go first?”
After Dan deployed, like most parents, Rainey worried about her son. “He put people at ease by saying, ‘No worries,’” Rainey recalls. She said he normally finished most phone calls from the war zone with, “Consider yourself hugged.” Dan was well known for his awesome hugs. “What we wouldn’t give for one more of those hugs!” Rainey said.
To his family, he was simply Danny or Dan. At SEMO, his peers called him Cowboy Dan in reference to his ever-present cowboy hat and boots. His sister Suzanne said, “Dan was called ‘Pearl Snap’ by a friend he met at Fort Benning because Dan lent him a pearl snap shirt when they visited a country bar.” The simple act of loaning a shirt to a friend is symbolic of how Dan lived “to give anything that is asked for, no matter the sacrifice required. And that defines my brother,” Suzanne said. Dan’s soldiers called him Lt. Dan, a “name we all cherish now,” Rainey said.
The night Rainey received the news of Dan’s death, she opened a letter he had written. “Do not mourn for me, celebrate my life,” read the final letter. “This gave us permission to celebrate his life,” Rainey said. The family established the Lt. Daniel P. Riordan Memorial Scholarship Fund at Vianney to give opportunities to young men who exhibit the same qualities as Dan: faith, honor and service.
In 2019, Daniel P. Riordan’s name was added to the Court of Honor at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Soldiers Memorial. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com
