This year has been full of a growing number of major electric vehicle (EV) announcements. EVs have been around for years, but they're becoming more mainstream by the day. You may have seen the new Mustang Mach-e commercial or maybe know someone with a Tesla, but how much do you really know about EVs? With the recent excitement and new options becoming available, now is the perfect time to learn more about driving electric.
Saving money
Think again if you might be concerned that EVs are too expensive. They bring a number of cost-saving benefits.
- Fuel - EVs are significantly less expensive to fuel and maintain over their lifespan. While electric rates can vary, on average, the cost to charge an EV in Missouri is comparable to paying $1 per gallon at the pump. (Remember ever doing that?!) According to Consumer Reports, this can equate to an average of $1,300 in savings each year. And with owners reporting that 85 percent of their charging happens at home, EVs save you the time and hassle of a gas station visit.
- Reduced maintenance - Over a vehicle’s life, fuel and maintenance costs can actually outweigh the sticker price. Since EVs have significantly fewer moving parts than gasoline-powered vehicles, they have much less to maintain, not to mention no need for regular oil changes (since battery electric vehicles don’t use oil). The regenerative braking systems in the cars – where energy from slowing down is transferred back to the battery – also means less wear and tear on brakes extending their life. While all vehicles require some maintenance, EV drivers recognize that their vehicles require far less.
- Tax incentives - EVs and PHEVs are eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500. This potential credit amount will vary by vehicle as it is based on the capacity of the battery. In addition, a federal tax credit of up to $1,000 is available for the installation of a charging unit at your home.
Easy charging
Every new EV comes with a Level 1 charging cord that plugs directly into a standard wall outlet and will provide about five miles of range per hour of charging. If you have access to a 240-V outlet typically used for large appliances (think a dryer) you are already ready for Level 2 charging – which will provide about 25 miles of range per hour of charging. Charging on the road is easy with over 100 public charging stations located in greater St. Louis and a growing network of DC fast charging options throughout the state, which can charge the battery to roughly 80 percent in as little as 30 to 45 minutes. Finding charging is made simple with vehicle navigation (often standard) or the use of mobile apps like PlugShare and Open Charge Map.
Fun and safe
The location of their batteries give EVs a lower center of gravity than traditional vehicles, making them less likely to roll over; and with no engine in the front of the vehicle, the “crumple zone” for an EV is much improved. These features give EVs higher IIHS safety ratings than traditional alternatives. The lower center of gravity also provides better handling, traction and performance – even in inclement weather. Moreover, EVs are whisper quiet while providing instant torque.
Interested in learning more about EVs? Local utility, Ameren Missouri has launched a new program to support customers on the road to driving electric. Submit your questions to the EV Expert or visit AmerenMissouri.com/EV.