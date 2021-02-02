When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a lot of information out there — in news reports, on social media or from the people in your life. With so much to consider, we’d like to offer you the facts around these vaccines so you can make an informed decision about your own health.
MYTH: The vaccine was rushed, so it can't be trusted.
Researchers have been working on the technology behind Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, and on other coronavirus vaccines, for more than three decades. And, because COVID-19 was so widespread, it took only a few months to collect enough information from tens of thousands of volunteers in clinical trials to determine that the vaccines are safe and effective.
MYTH: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials did not include minority patients, so the vaccine won't work for them.
The Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials each included between 30,000 and 45,000 people, for a total of more than 70,000 participants. Of those people who were in the trial, 27,000 were over age 55, and 23,000 were people of color. The vaccine was equally effective across age groups and racial/ethnic groups.
MYTH: I could get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
Neither vaccine contains the virus, so you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The vaccine stimulates your immune system to fight off the disease; it doesn’t actually cause an infection.
MYTH: The vaccine will change my DNA.
There is nothing in either vaccine that could affect a person’s genetic makeup. The vaccine tells your cells to make markers (proteins) that are the same as the virus, which your body then recognizes and builds antibodies against. The vaccine doesn’t ever interact with your body’s DNA.
MYTH: The vaccine can affect women's fertility.
There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine affects fertility. Social media has incorrectly reported that the vaccine’s spike protein looks the same as one involved in the attachment of the placenta during pregnancy. THIS IS NOT TRUE. The two spike proteins are completely different. Multiple women did conceive during the COVID-19 trials. The vaccine will not affect a woman’s fertility or ability to become pregnant.
MYTH: I shouldn't get the vaccine if I am pregnant, breastfeeding, immunocompromised or have food allergies.
The conditions above are generally not considered reasons to avoid the vaccine. Talk to your doctor about whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19 in your situation.
MYTH: The vaccine won't be covered by insurance, and people without insurance cannot get the vaccine
Everyone can be vaccinated when they become eligible, and the vaccine is free of charge.
MYTH: After both vaccine doses, I don't need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
Once you have received both doses of the vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), you are much less likely to become sick with COVID-19. We don’t yet know if you could become infected and just not be sick. Because of this, you could still become infected and pass the infection on to others, so continuing masking and social distancing will be very important.
MYTH: Vaccine is being wasted under the current appointment system.
The vaccine is a precious resource. No COVID-19 vaccine is left unused at any of our vaccination sites. If any vaccine is left at the end of the day, our teams reach out to a wait list within the eligible tiering groups designated by the state.
What You Need to Know About Getting a Vaccine
When can I get my vaccine?
How soon you will get the vaccine depends on both the supply of vaccine and your state’s policies for vaccine distribution. In Missouri, all people age 65 and older, along with adults under 65 who have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness or complications from COVID-19, are eligible to receive the vaccine and can pre-register to be vaccinated. (There is no vaccine authorized for children under 16 years old at this time.) Other people eligible in Missouri are first responders and certain essential workers. In Illinois, residents 65 and older and essential workers are eligible.
Who decides when I can get vaccinated?
Decisions about who will receive the vaccine, and when, are made by U.S. and state health departments, with a goal of providing the vaccine first to those believed to be at the highest risk of exposure and severe illness.
Should I schedule with my doctor's office?
Not at this time. Individual physician offices are not likely to have vaccine. The two vaccines that are currently available require special storage and/or special handling and training that aren’t as widely available in an office setting.
How can I request to be notified when a vaccine appointment is available for me?
Sign up at a health system or public health department pre-registration site so that you can be notified when your scheduling opportunity opens. You must make an appointment to receive a vaccine, but please do not make multiple vaccination appointments when scheduling becomes available. It’s important to keep close track of scheduled vaccines in order to coordinate supply and prevent waste. The health care systems are making sure that the people at highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are vaccinated first, so there may be a delay from when you pre-register and when you are offered an appointment. How quickly we get to everyone on the eligible list depends on how much vaccine we get from the state as well.