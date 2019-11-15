Give neighbors a real gift this Christmas!

At 23, Brit was about to take on more than she ever expected. Her marriage had fallen apart and weeks after making the difficult decision to end the relationship, Brit discovered she was pregnant.
Brit was working a full-time job until the pregnancy threatened the safety of her and her child. Brit had to take medical leave, was briefly hospitalized and put on bed rest. After a tough pregnancy and childbirth, Brit was looking forward to going back to work.
However, things didn’t go as planned. Brit’s daughter, Envy, was born with special needs. Envy spent the first four months of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit. When she came home, she required oxygen and frequent tube feedings. Envy was a blessing, but caring for her was a full-time job that prevented Brit from going back to work. Family members tried to help, but they were not equipped to do so.
“They wanted to help with her care, but it was overwhelming for them,” Brit said of her family’s efforts to help with Envy.
Brit felt increasingly lonely and overwhelmed. But thankfully, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul was there for her. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization that helps people in need through person-to-person service. St. Vincent de Paul goes out into the St. Louis community to help neighbors in need like Brit.
St. Vincent de Paul helped Brit furnish her empty house with items from their thrift stores. Brit and Envy now sleep on new mattresses, sit at a kitchen table and play on the living room sofa. St. Vincent de Paul also referred Brit to a local counseling and care organization for women who are pregnant and entering motherhood. They helped not only Brit but also equipped her family with the necessary knowledge to care for Envy’s needs.
Thanks to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Brit is now working a full-time job again. She can support herself and her daughter thanks to the help from her mom and Envy’s father who also learned how to care for Envy’s needs. Envy is about to turn 3 and enroll in an early childhood program.
“I would like to say, ‘thank you.’ I really appreciate everyone’s generosity. They [St. Vincent de Paul] were able to help me during a time when I wasn’t able to help myself,” Brit said.
St. Vincent de Paul is able to help local families like Brit and Envy through generous donations. Donations enable volunteers to respond quickly and efficiently to families’ and individuals’ urgent needs throughout St. Louis. St. Vincent de Paul creates partnerships with local organizations so people not only receive the help they need but are also put back on the path toward stability.
