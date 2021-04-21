Who says you have to visit one of the coasts or the Great Lakes to enjoy sailing?
Just an hour east of St. Louis, Carlyle Lake in Illinois’ Prairie Country is one of the best sailing lakes in the Midwest and offers great sailing for experienced sailors and newbies alike.
If you’re new to sailing, Carlyle Sailing Association, a non-profit sailing club, can help.
“At Carlyle Sailing Association, you don’t have to own a boat, and you don’t have to know how to sail,” said Ted Beier, a CSA board of directors member and race program director. “We can supply the boat and teach you how to sail. We can get you started, and then you can enjoy it for yourself.”
The Association offers various membership levels including the affordable Associate membership with five free half-day rentals.
Get sailing
CSA offers private learn-to-sail lessons as well as group lessons. A three-day Adult Sailing Seminar is currently set for June 3-5.
A great way to learn about sailing is the free Try Sailing Day on May 15. CSA sailors will answer questions and offer rides on various sailboat types.
Beier says those looking to buy a sailboat should check out CSA. “Before you make a couple thousand dollar investment, you should try sailing out first and make sure you like it,” he said.
“For an inland lake, the wind at Carlyle is pretty steady as opposed to somewhere like Lake of the Ozarks with lots of hills and inlets that make the wind really ‘shifty,’ and high banks block it,” he said.
Carlyle Lake is so good for sailing it hosts national racing events each year, drawing racers from around the country.
Kids sail too
Kids as young as six can participate in Kinder Sail Camp, and youngsters 10 to 16 learn to sail at Junior Sail Camp each summer.
Beier’s own son started racing before he was 11.
“Sailing is a great way for kids to learn self-reliance,” he said. “They have a certain amount of freedom when they’re on their boat and don’t have mom or dad hovering over them. They can do it for themselves.”
Always something new in sailing
People love sailing for various reasons. “For me it’s racing,” Beier said. “Some people just like the relaxation — to commune with nature alone or with a couple of friends. The other end of the spectrum are hard core racers who either have a crew or do it alone.”
Members can compete in three races every Sunday from May through October.
Racing demands quite a bit of skill, Beier said.
“It’s something you can devote your whole life to doing. You can do it forever. I’ve been sailing for over 60 years, and I’m still learning. It is not a sport where the biggest and strongest always win. It's a tactical sport about getting the most out of the wind current and preventing your competitor from doing so."
Camaraderie on the water
Sailing is a very social sport, Beier said. Members sail a couple of times a month on Saturdays with social events in the harbor in the evening. The association offers free camping on harbor property for members. “They’ll camp overnight and sail again on Sunday,” he added.
You also don’t have to depend on a big team to sail. “You can do it by yourself or with friends. I’m 80 years old and I’m still racing every weekend,” said Beier “It’s not like baseball or football where by the time you’re 50 you’re kind of done with it. You can keep sailing a long time.”
Sailing is a great pastime for individuals, he said. “It never gets old, and each day is slightly different. You can learn to sail quickly but there’s always more to learn.”
For more information, visit csa-sailing.org.