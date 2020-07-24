Go the extra mile: Run virtually for the youngest patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

It’s the fourth year for the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Sun Run and even though participants cannot gather in person, the community can move together during their virtual event the weekend of October 25! All miles logged matter more with proceeds supporting SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, where more than 200,000 kids are treated every year and no child is ever turned away because of their family’s ability to pay. Community support is what allows exceptional health care services to continue amidst adversity.
Your support helps patients like Liam thrive. Mom, Amy, gave birth to Liam and his twin brother, Mason, at 24 weeks gestation and both twins were diagnosed in utero with a condition that causes poor oxygenation of blood flow from mom to baby through the umbilical cord and leads to numerous complications for everyone. Mason and Liam were transported to Cardinal Glennon’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with Mason weighing only 13 ounces and Liam at 1 pound, 1 ounce. Tragically, Mason passed away at two days old and Amy faced going back to work in Wright City, Missouri, six weeks later while Liam remained in the NICU.
Liam graduated from the NICU to the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) in September of 2019 with the ultimate goal of going home — a milestone he achieved at the end of March of 2020 during the COVID crisis, thanks to numerous specialists.
When asked to describe some of the support received throughout Liam’s hospitalization, Amy recalls multiple — all of which were made possible through community support. She remembers how the NicView cameras were a lifeline for her during his NICU stay. NicView is an innovative camera system which allows parents to view their infant in real-time, 24/7, through a secure online portal. “It definitely added peace of mind and provided reassurance when I returned to work and couldn’t be at the bedside,” she says. Other grateful moments recalled include when the Footprints Palliative Care Team planned and provided Liam’s first birthday party at the hospital and Liam’s time spent with the board-certified music therapists.
Liam’s journey is complex and Amy remains grateful for the continued support provided. Amy recently shared that he has made great strides — he is almost off oxygen, only uses his ventilator at night and got his first haircut. These milestones are cause for much celebration for both the patient family and their hospital family.
Liam’s growth and success are an illustration of why community support is vital in providing access to exceptional health care services locally. Make your miles matter more for patients like Liam today and support the Sun Run at glennon.org/sunrun.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!