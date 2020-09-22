Harris-Stowe State University aims to attract top scholars through new scholarship program

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) is strengthening its commitment to young people in Missouri and Illinois with its new HSSU Top 100 Scholars Program. The new program will ease the financial burdens of obtaining a high-quality college education for local high school graduates.
“At Harris-Stowe State University, we are building a group of top scholars eager to pursue knowledge and achievement. The HSSU Top 100 Scholars program is a merit-based scholarship for high school students in Missouri and the St. Louis Metro East region,” said Dr. Corey S. Bradford, Sr., president of Harris-Stowe State University. “The program is designed to attract talented, motivated, driven and high-achieving high school seniors who have demonstrated academic success and significant accomplishments in their community.”
The HSSU Top 100 Scholars program is a premier scholar program for academically talented students. Selected Top Scholars will be considered for two levels of merit scholarships, which include funding for full-tuition and fees, room and board and textbooks. One hundred scholarships will be awarded annually without regard to families’ financial circumstances. Scholarship recipients will also be eligible for participation in HSSU’s Honors Program.
“The Top 100 Scholars Program offers a unique opportunity that allows high-performing students a chance to become campus leaders,” said Dr. Manicia Finch, dean of enrollment management. “The program will provide superior academic courses, an opportunity to engage in research experiences and placement in the HSSU Honors Programs.”
HSSU has partnered with 20 local school districts. Administrators at these partnering schools will have the opportunity to nominate scholars from their respective school district based on their academic achievements, school and civic involvement. They must be incoming freshmen who score a 23 or greater on the ACT (or the SAT score of 1130) and have a high school grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Harris-Stowe State University, located in midtown St. Louis, offers the most affordable bachelor’s degree in Missouri. The University is a fully accredited four-year institution with more than 50 majors, minors and certificate programs in education, business and arts and sciences. The University is one of the state’s largest producers of African American graduates in biological science and mathematics.
To be considered for the HSSU Top 100 Scholars Program, students must apply to Harris-Stowe State University by the Nov. 1 priority deadline. For more information about this unique opportunity visit hssu.edu/apply and apply today.
