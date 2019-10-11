For 125 years, St. Louis Union Station has been a destination with memories that span generations.
Were you a service member who passed through on your way to your next destination in the ‘50s? Maybe you were chosen to participate in the fudge-making show at The Fudgery or held your wedding event at the Grand Hall.
Have you ridden the St. Louis Wheel yet? If so, now is your chance to help us celebrate this grand anniversary with a photo contest presented by Explore St. Louis.
You’ll have two weeks to enter your favorite Union Station photo and readers will then vote for their favorite. The top three photos will win the following:
- Grand Prize - overnight accommodations in a VIP suite at the Union Station Hotel, plus four tickets to the Aquarium, Wheel, Carousel, Ropes, Mirror Maze and Miniature Golf (based on availability, redeemable after January 2, 2020) stlouisaquarium.com/tickets
- Second Prize - overnight accommodations at the Union Station Hotel, plus four tickets to the St. Louis Wheel (based on availability, redeemable after January 2, 2020) thestlouiswheel.com
- Third Prize - four tickets on the Polar Express (based on availability, redeemable by December 30, 2019) stlthepolarexpressride.com/the-polar-express
Submit your photos here today.