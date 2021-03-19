Much like inspecting your tires, changing your oil and checking the fluids in your vehicle, your HVAC system is a machine that requires – if not begs for – routine maintenance and upkeep. However, this lofty yet imperative house task is one of the most delayed and forgotten by many homeowners.
“It’s just a commitment and most people don’t want to do it,” said Joe Heidrick, owner of Comfort Solutions Heating & Cooling in Fenton, Missouri. “People don’t really perceive the value of [an HVAC system] until it’s broken down.”
Although these airflow systems are invisible within your home or business, they are a key element of livability and comfort in any space – not to mention, your overall health and air quality. “People forget that [HVAC] is running every day. Either your furnace or your air-conditioner is on,” Joe said. And without proper understanding of your system or the help of an expert, you’ll end up spending a lot more money on heating and cooling than you ever anticipated.
Leading with honesty
As the leader in heating and cooling services in Fenton and surrounding areas, Comfort Solutions has been helping St. Louisans manage their HVAC systems for over 20 years. They are your local go-to, one-stop-shop for all things A/C. They offer 24/7 emergency HVAC services that are safe and efficient – from routine maintenance to installation, and even air quality services.
Their secret to successful business is simple: Lead with honesty. “Most businesses will tell you to replace your equipment as soon as they walk in the door. We really don’t do that,” Joe said. “Our goal is not to sell, it is to help.”
Prep, prepare, replace?
As the warmer weather approaches and the Midwest heat rises yet again, it’s imperative to tend to your A/C units in order for them to remain a well-oiled machine and keep your house cool. Many clients will face the question when evaluating their units: “Is it worth me replacing or repairing?” Joe explained. But where do you start?
When these questions arise, offered a few simple, routine ways to take inventory and remain proactive in preserving your A/C system:
- Clean the debris from around your air conditioners
- Clear leaves on the side of your condensing coils
- Replace your filters
- Check all drains in your basement
- Keep your blower wheels clean
“Simple maintenance will go a long way,” Joe said. “It’s been proven that if you just do your simple maintenance every year, it extends the life and keeps the efficiency [of your systems] up. It is a return on your investment.”
When in doubt, call in the experts
In the event that you don’t find the time for these A/C maintenance checks – or just don’t want to do the dirty work – Comfort Solutions offers an in-depth, 12-point air conditioning check. If an emergency repair is needed, they have got you covered there too – around the clock, 24 hours a day. And when replacements are necessary, they are the installation experts. “When people don’t feel comfortable doing it, they just call us,” Joe said.
With ethics, honesty and comfort at their epicenter, Comfort Solutions has maintained an ongoing loyal clientele in the St. Louis-area, many of who uphold longstanding maintenance contracts. Comfort Solutions also is proud to be a local business that offers lower prices compared to manufactures. “Our customer base is pretty loyal. I think that’s part of the reason we’re so successful,” Joe said.
Comfort Solutions, 1379 Green Birch Dr., Fenton, MO, 63026, (314) 968-9900 or (636) 227-9100, comfortsolutionsstl.com