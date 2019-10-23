Growing up, Natasha didn’t have control over anything in her life. She endured abuse and neglect, watched as her mother struggled with substance use and bounced between different homes and schools.
After the traumatic loss of her mother, Natasha became homeless as a teenager.
United Way was there for Natasha when she had nowhere else to turn.
United Way connected Natasha with a transitional living program, which not only gave her a place to call home but also a vital support system. She received life-skills training and counseling, allowing her to focus on finishing high school.
“The people around me really helped, telling me, ‘That’s not who you’re going to be,’” Natasha recalled.
Natasha found an outlet in her school’s track team, and soon, a track scholarship made her dream of college possible. Program staff was there to help her pack, move into her dorm room and navigate college life. They even helped her purchase her first car – a game changer for Natasha.
Today, Natasha is a junior at Malone University in Canton, Ohio, studying communications and youth ministry. Her goal is to build a career helping at-risk middle school kids, and she’s focused on getting there, including working multiple campus jobs, maintaining good grades and staying fit for track.
“The phrase I use now is, ‘I’m not my circumstances,’” Natasha said. “Others that I see become statistics, and it gives me a lot of motivation to not be in that category. I’m a looking-forward type of person.”
To read more stories of people helped by United Way, visit HelpingPeople.org.