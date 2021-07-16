Buy your next primary or secondary residence in a non-pressure environment. A contradiction in terms? Not at Innsbrook, where environment is what it’s all about.
“We’re selling a lifestyle,” said Warren “Chip” Wobbe, president and second-generation owner of Innsbrook Corporation. “It’s all about the trees, trails, beaches, lakes, wildlife and a peaceful respite from everything else going on in the world. When you drive through our gate at the resort entrance, it’s as if your blood pressure drops a few points — and, I know this, because I live here, too. The environment just awes you. Construction is secondary after all of that.”
Another plus -- the resort’s carbon footprint is minimal.
“We were green long before green was ever top of mind,” said Wobbe.
Narrow roads winding through the woods instead of sidewalks, soil stabilization, environment-friendly building practices and trees left intact during development, are just a few of the ways residents live in harmony with nature here.
The memorable Innsbrook lifestyle spans generations
Wobbe, who spent his childhood skipping rocks and playing in the woods at the original Innsbrook development, Aspenhof, understands the need for families to spend time together, creating lasting memories that transcend generations. As a grandfather of four, he is watching it play out in real time from his own front yard.
So, for him, “selling” the Innsbrook lifestyle is easy – he lives it.
The 7,500-acre resort complex today, located just 45 minutes west of St. Louis, includes 103 lakes, miles of trails, lush rolling meadows, an 18-hole golf course, equestrian center, pool complex, outdoor amphitheater, conference facility, three dining options, several annual concerts, camps and activities and a most creative mix of living choices. So many, in fact, it’s hard to choose: one- to multiple-acre lots include A-frame chalets, condominiums, villas, cottages and a variety of home styles. And all of them with an incredible view.
Take living to new heights within the trees
Starting in June, treehouses were added to the mix. Yep, treehouses. Ranging in size from 1,100 to 1,600-square feet, these one-to-three-bedroom Treehouses of Talblick, which means "valley view" in German, will be available as primary or secondary homes. Elevated four- to 12- feet off the ground, with windows on every wall, some of the lots will have up to a 140-foot vertical drop, and all of which will offer the most spectacular skyline views of the property. Bald eagles, included.
“From the treehouse great rooms, it will feel as if you are suspended in the air,” Wobbe said. “They’ll be great for existing residents looking for a place for overflow guests or family, or new members looking for that perfect spot to set up life among the trees.”
Built on steel structures, the treehouses will be manufactured at a plant in Kansas City, delivered on tractor trailers and installed by crane over a two-day period. They will be ready for move-in later this year.
“For those who love the outdoors, reading a book on a deck, listening to the sounds of nature, the treehouses will provide a great opportunity for immediate gratification for folks looking to get away right now and actually having a place ready for them,” Wobbe said. “The in-house design team will work with owners to create the perfect inside environment — you name it —knotty pine, milled barn wood, contemporary — whatever your treehouse dream, we can create it.”
And once it’s completed, it’s pretty much maintenance-free, Wobbe said. As with all of the properties at the resort, Innsbrook offers a complete services department that takes care of any homeowner issues from basic maintenance and window washing to plumbing and security—leaving homeowners with all the time in the world. For fun.
So, open your car windows, take a drive through nature and maybe, just maybe, you’ll find your dream home - or treehouse – at Innsbrook.
