Try to keep your eye on the ball when teeing up or you might find yourself distracted by a bald eagle circling overhead, a deer roaming in the lush woods or the sun’s reflection in the subtle lake waves lapping against the course’s edge. And that wouldn’t do much for your score.
At Innsbrook Resort Golf Course, playing 18 holes means being completely immersed in nature. Located 45 minutes west of St. Louis, the 6,500-acre, 70-par course is surrounded by a natural paradise, highlighted by 12 lakes, 30 sand bunkers, rolling wooded hillsides and narrow fertile valleys. From the tee box at the 16th hole, for example, golfers can take in the stunning beauty far below them, including Lakes Aspen and Aspenetter, which can both be viewed from the 13th hole.
“Most courses have their signature holes. Innsbrook has its signature views,” said Kevin Corn, Innsbrook’s PGA Golf Pro. “We’re in harmony with nature here. The more you drive around this course, the more amazed you are. The incredible views allow you to just relax and experience the surroundings in their most natural state.”
A course for all handicaps
And then, there’s the golf. Corn said the course appeals to golfers at every level. The dramatic elevation challenges low handicappers from the back tees as well as high handicappers and ladies from the forward tees.
“It’s a fairly tight course with lots of water so it’s great for lower handicappers who feel like it’s a challenge, but the higher ones don’t feel like they get beat up playing it,” he said. “It’s just playable and enjoyable for everyone.”
In fact, both Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated have recognized the course for its playability, as well as its amenities — everything from its scenery, rates and service — with a “Four-Star Rating,” and “4.8 on a scale of 5,” respectively, making it one of the highest-rated resort facilities in the state.
The 18-hole course, which is marking its 40th anniversary, has recently undergone a $5 million renovation that includes upgrades to the tees, greens, fairways and a completely new irrigation system. The irrigation system features 87,000 feet of pipe and 113.5 miles of wiring that now lines the entire course, not just the fairways, greens and tees, which means the rough is playable, even during late summer. Brand new Club Tempo golf carts feature extra-comfortable seats no golfer wants to leave, USB ports for charging phones and listening to music, as well as sand bottles for fixing divots.
A complete golf experience
Par Bar, Innsbrook's new food trailer available at the 10th hole and the end of the course, offers foodies — and golfers making the turn from the 9th to the 10th hole — multiple options for snacking, including Toasted Ravioli, BBQ, French fries, burgers, beverages and more. For more substantial fare, patrons can relax at the full-service Clubhouse Bar & Grille.
Innsbrook offers individual rounds, the option to play either nine or 18 holes, weekly golf leagues for men, women and couples, as well as plays host to golf outings (private, social, corporate) and tournaments. The well-stocked Pro Shop provides golfers with an extensive selection of logoed gear representing all the exclusive golf name brands.
Corn said golfers can also access tee times, scorecards and GPS course info on the Innsbrook Golf App. Tee times can also be booked on their website or by calling the Pro Shop at 636-928-3366 (ext. 9203). Reservations open two weeks in advance.
So, come one, come all — lose yourself in this natural habitat without losing your golf balls.
Innsbrook Resort, 596 Aspen Way Dr., Innsbrook, Missouri, 63390, (636) 928.3366 (St. Louis), (636) 745.3000 (Warren County), innsbrook-resort.com.