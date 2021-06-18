Leonardo DRS Land Systems is a business unit within Leonardo DRS and is a world leader in the integration of complex technologies into U.S. military systems and platforms, and for military and commercial customers around the world. The business unit is headquartered in Bridgeton, MO, with an additional primary location in West Plains, MO.
World-class innovation
From its ultra-modern, advanced engineering and manufacturing headquarters location, the business designs and integrates a number of defensive protection systems into U.S. military and allied nation platforms. The company has integrated and delivered Active Protection Systems (APS) to defend tanks against enemy shoulder-fired missiles, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) able to eliminate enemy drones, and Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) systems that protect warfighters from a range of airborne threats.
Leonardo DRS Land Systems is also a leading integrator of additional advanced technologies for ground vehicles, including reconnaissance and surveillance systems with sensor suites from radar to thermal imagery to laser systems, all with on-the-move capability.
The business unit’s site in West Plains provides additional heavy manufacturing capabilities, to include welding and Chemical Agent Resistant Coating (CARC) painting core competencies for a wide range of military vehicles to support maneuver and logistics operations worldwide.
From the U.S. Army’s Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) that allows mobile forces to cross gaps on the battlefield, to heavy-duty, rapid military aircraft loading systems for the timely and reliable flow of logistics in arduous environments, to construction of launch containers for ballistic missiles, the business supports its customers with world-class innovations and cost-effective solutions.
A team approach to excellence
Leonardo DRS Land Systems recognizes its biggest advantage is the strength of its team. The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusiveness is unwavering, and a core value that employees firmly stand behind. To remain a trusted company, it must value diversity and different perspectives that make our nation, our military customers and our own company so great. This includes hiring military veterans and those with the experience and desire to ensure our customers – the men and women of our U.S. and Allied forces – come first.
Working for Leonardo DRS Land Systems has its perks. The company maintains a comprehensive benefits plan designed to meet the needs of all its employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) retirement plan, short-term and long-term disability, 100% tuition reimbursement, flexible work schedule, casual dress code, parental leave and much more.
Career opportunities in the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business will interest those who love innovation, high-tech and working for a higher purpose. Positions range from advanced manufacturing to electrical and logistics engineering, logistics support management, mechanical and project engineering, program management and software and systems engineering.
To see the full range of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems capabilities, visit LeonardoDRS.com/who-we-are/our-segments/land-systems.