Joe Weinmann was vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks when someone offered him a tasty morsel of grilled beef wrapped in bacon. It was delicious, but he thought he could improve upon it, and so the Ozark Griller — Kenrick’s top seller — was born.
“A little bite of heaven.” That’s what Weinmann calls his version. The bite-sized appetizer, which Kenrick’s now makes three ways — beef stuffed with cheddar, pork stuffed with gouda, and chicken stuffed with hot pepper cheese — has become wildly popular with customers since its creation more than 10 years ago. For Memorial Day weekend this year, Kenrick’s employees prepped some 3,000 packages of Ozark Grillers to ensure supply met demand.
While Ozark Grillers helped spark Kenrick’s popular speciality items business, Kenrick’s Meats and Catering has long been a favorite of customers for fresh meat and homemade sausage.
Almost 75 years in business
The store’s roots go back to 1945, when Herb Kenrick began serving south St. Louis with his “rolling meat market.” It had evolved into a small butcher shop on Gravois Road in Affton by the time Weinmann came along as a teenager and went to work as an apprentice butcher. A few years later, in 1975, “Joe the Butcher,” as he became known, purchased the store and began building what is today one of St. Louis’ premier butcher shops.
These days, Kenrick’s is more than a butcher shop. “We do everything related to meat, whether it’s a whole hog or a shrimp boil or hamburgers,” Weinmann says. But customers will also find local breads and pastas, top-quality cheeses, Kenrick’s own potato chips and pork rinds, seasonings, homemade pizzas and ready-made dinner options for families on the go. At the K-Cafe, customers can pick up a quick lunch or dinner — from deli sandwiches and homemade soups to BBQ pork steak or fried chicken dinner.
Customers say they appreciate Kenrick’s quality, service and reasonable prices. Many of the 100 or so employees of the store, open seven days a week at 4324 Weber Road in Affton, are longtime employees who know their customers well.
“People come to us because of our knowledge,” Weinmann says. When customers leave the store, they will know exactly how to prepare any item purchased, whether it’s a thick, center-cut bone-in pork steak (“low and slow”) or a package of Ozark Grillers (on the grill, from frozen.)
As customers’ shopping habits have shifted over the years, Kenrick’s has increased its offerings of fully prepared meals, entrees and sides. A large variety of items are stocked in the freezer section and many are fresh-made, ready to heat and eat.
The Party People
In addition, Kenrick’s is a popular choice for catering, from family dinners to weddings and large corporate events. Recently, Kenrick’s served some 15,000 people during National Nurses Week, said Steven Weinmann, Joe’s nephew and head of catering.
Kenrick’s is well-known for serving timeless favorites such as roast beef, mostaccioli and pasta con broccoli along with fresh sides such as bacon-braised green beans and prosciutto-topped asparagus.
Kenrick’s also maintains nearly 40 mobile BBQ pits that are great for school picnics or charity events. And the wholesale side of the business services more than 90 local restaurants.
As the catering business has expanded and added new items such as chicken modega and corden bleu, so have the offerings in store, all to accommodate the changing tastes of customers.
“We enjoy what we do and we like coming up with new ideas,” Joe Weinmann says.