At barely 10 square miles, Effingham in South Central Illinois packs a lot of punch into its compact size. From an array of restaurants that satisfy every taste and plenty of outdoor activities to burn off those oh-so-worth-it calories to charming historic architecture, Effingham is that weekend travel destination we all want and — let’s face it — need right now. Added bonus: It’s just an hour-and-a-half drive from St. Louis.
“Although we are a small town, we offer limitless opportunities to experience attractions, restaurants, shopping and more,” says Jodi Thoele, director of tourism, City of Effingham. “Effingham is a vibrant and bustling community with plenty of experiences to offer travelers near and far.”
Festival fun
While Effingham has plenty of year-round fun to offer, come summertime the options get more plentiful. In June, the city hosts its annual Moccasin Creek Festival, a four-day outdoor live music festival that showcases genres ranging from folk and bluegrass to alternative country, roots rock and blues. Over the years, this outdoor, four-day music festival has become a larger-than-life celebration of the arts. Experience handcrafted food and beverages, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, camping and cabin rentals, a plethora of water activities and, of course, incredible live music.
In Effingham, art isn’t limited to festivals or galleries. The city’s downtown avenues are filled with nearly 30 sculptures made by a mix of some of the Midwest’s best-known and up-and-coming artists as part of its annual Sculptures on the Avenues exhibition, turning the streets into an outdoor walkable art gallery.
Eat, drink and be merry
All that walking will inevitably leave you hungry and Effingham’s numerous restaurants are more than happy to help. In the morning, head to Joe Sippers Cafe, a local favorite that features freshly roasted coffee and hearty breakfast sandwiches as well as a selection of locally made baked goods.
At award-winning Firefly Grill, farm-to-table cuisine and made-from-scratch items taste even better when eaten at this eco-friendly roadhouse located on the shores of Lake Kristie. Ingredients from an on-site organic garden are put to good use in dishes such as fried green tomatoes, pan-roasted salmon and pizzas from the brick oven.
Treat yourself to any one of Homewood Grill’s wonderful frozen treats, including soft serve ice cream, specialty sundaes and decadent shakes. The family-owned shop has been bringing smiles to kids of all ages since 1952.
Treats of a different sort can be found at Tuscan Hills Winery. Enjoy tastings of some 10 different wines — be sure to grab a bottle or two to bring home — using grapes sourced from neighboring Midwest states. Offering an old Tuscan feel in the heart of Effingham, Tuscan Hills Winery often features live music along with hand-crafted pizzas and beautiful scenic views from its patio. Beer nuts should visit Effing Brew Company, which offers handcrafted, old-world brews using only the freshest ingredients.
Gorgeous landscapes abound in Effingham with plenty of ways to enjoy them. TREC Recreation Trails are perfect for riding bikes, roller blading or simply taking a leisurely stroll. And nearby, Lake Sara, nestled into a wooded shoreline that includes a public beach, boat and paddleboard rentals, camping and picnic areas, provides a soothing reprieve from whatever ails you.
For more information visit visiteffinghamil.com.