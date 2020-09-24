PNC Bank's hot air balloon, called "Bank on It", flies across the St. Louis skyline in honor of educators on Sunday, September 20th as part of The Great Forest Park Balloon Race's #LiftUpSTL weekend.
Balloons aren't the only thing that launched this September!
Feeling inspired after seeing the balloons during the “Lift Up St. Louis” tribute flights this weekend? Well, balloons aren’t the only thing The Great Forest Park Balloon Race launched this September! They’ve joined with presenting sponsor, PNC Bank, on a fundraising program in support of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Who lifts YOU up?
Now through September 30th you can help Lift Up St. Louis AND celebrate someone in your life who help keeps you safe, sane or smiling, by posting photos and messages ― accompanied by #LiftUpSTL ― on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
For each post that includes #LiftUpSTL, PNC Bank will donate $25 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis ― for a total up to $25,000. This is in addition to the PNC Foundation’s $25,000 lead donation and recent grant funding for the Urban League’s COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.
“The #LiftUpSTL campaign provides a forum for our community members to recognize those who lift them up, while helping support the Urban League, an organization that does so much to lift up St. Louis families throughout the year,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. “During a year when we cannot gather together for The Great Forest Park Balloon Race, it is our sincere hope that this campaign ― together with the tribute flights ― will help drive unity and positivity within St. Louis.”
About The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
Donations tied to the use of #LiftUpSTL will benefit the Urban League’s Food/School Supply Giveaway Days, as well as Head Start/Early Start and early childhood education programs that serve children from birth to age 5 ― programs that are critically needed to combat the disruptions in learning that children have experienced due to COVID-19.
“We are extremely proud to be part of Lift Up St. Louis,” said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “Our entire mission and focus is on empowering individuals and our community, lifting people out of challenging circumstances so they can create a better quality of life for themselves and their families while becoming more productive and engaged members of society. Lift Up St. Louis illustrates and celebrates all that is good about our community.”
Hope is not cancelled
“As evidenced by the joy we saw this past weekend during our tribute flights – even though Great Forest Park Balloon Race in its traditional format was canceled, St. Louis’ hope for recovery and resilience is not canceled - and is stronger than ever,” said Jessica Stegen, director of communications and event production for The Great Forest Park Balloon Race. We know there are so many people out there who deserve to be recognized for all of the amazing things they do to lift up loved ones and lift up our community. We can’t wait to see the social media tributes from St. Louisans honoring the people in their lives who lift them up.”
Help the Great Forest Park Balloon Race and PNC Bank continue to bring smiles through Lift Up St. Louis – it’s easy! Post a photo and shoutout to someone special in your life with #LiftUpSTL and $25 will automatically go to help The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis keep doing the amazing work they do to uplift our communities all year-long.
Details can be found at www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com/liftupstl and be sure to check out all of the uplifting photos and #LiftUpSTL shoutouts at
- Instagram @greatforestparkballoonrace
- Facebook facebook.com/greatforestparkballoonrace
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with The Great Forest Park Balloon Race. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!