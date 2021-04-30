Navigating the college search can be a daunting task for any student and their loved ones, nested with the added complications of a global pandemic impacting nearly every high school student’s junior and senior year experiences. As seniors make decisions about college and juniors start exploring post-secondary opportunities, Lindenwood University in St. Charles offers advice and guidance to support families in this unusual time.
For seniors, Lindenwood offers a perfect blend of excellent academic opportunities and engaging student life activities. As the stress of making a final college choice looms, Lindenwood is still accepting applications and is ready to serve as the right choice for many families.
Individualized attention to enrich the academic experience
As students persist through their college years, they must become experts in their chosen field of study as academic quality lays the foundation for career success. Small class sizes and individualized attention from faculty experts in their fields of study enrich the academic journey at Lindenwood University and foster a deeper understanding and application of classroom content. With real-world, experiential learning opportunities of the highest quality, students leave Lindenwood empowered to make an immediate impact in their post-graduate pursuits.
However, not every student has a clearly defined academic path in mind at the start of their college experience, and Lindenwood University offers an arena for these students as well. Dedicated student success advisors mentor first-year students through the transition to Lindenwood and help students identify their strengths through academic programming that excites them and propels them forward into meaningful and impactful careers.
UNIV classes engage first-year students with their classmates, their new campus, and the local community. Lion Life Coaches connect with students through academic engagement, problem resolution and provision of resources. The student-centered environment focuses on retention and persistence to graduation, encouraging academic and personal development every step of the way.
Those daunting questions for any high school senior about where they’re going and what they’re majoring in can be answered by Lindenwood University, as an institution uniquely positioned to propel students towards their future.
Explore the possibilities
For juniors finishing up 11th grade, Lindenwood is ready to welcome students and their families for a campus visit to explore all of the possibilities the University offers. A personalized experience, led by a current Lindenwood student, gives prospective students the chance to learn more about Lindenwood’s programs, student life, campus activities and admissions process.
The admissions and student financial services teams are eager to meet with students and their families during the campus visit. These important campus partners serve as a valuable resource to prospective Lions throughout the college search.
Leading the way in affordability
Lindenwood firmly believes that families should not have to sacrifice educational quality based on financial resources. As part of the University’s commitment to higher education access, Lindenwood leads the way in affordability for private institutions in Missouri. Investing in students and their pursuit of excellence demonstrates the University’s focus on student-centric education and forward-thinking, as many students graduate and begin notable careers in the greater St. Louis metro. The institution educates with intentionality to meet the needs of the job market and prepare students for success.
Founded in 1827, Lindenwood University is driven by innovation, rooted in tradition and educates for the future. With more than 100 degree programs offered in-person, hybrid, or fully online, the University has a program to meet any learner’s needs.
For more information about Lindenwood University’s application or to tour the campus, contact (636) 949-4949 or visit Lindenwood.edu/admissions.