When Maya found out she had a brain tumor and needed surgery, her first thoughts went to her 3-year-old daughter Mila.
How would Mila react to the major change and stress in their lives? Mila’s whole world would be shaken.
With Mila as her motivation, Maya was determined to persevere through it all. She just needed a little help.
That’s where United Way stepped in. With support from United Way, Mila’s childcare center was able to offer support and routine for Mila at school.
“I didn’t know how I was going to pay. I had to stop working, and we still had to eat,” Maya said. “So them [United Way] being able to provide help for tuition was amazing. I never would have expected it; I never would have asked.”
During Maya’s surgery and recovery, Mila continued to thrive at school, which became a major source of security for her. After her long recovery, Maya returned to work, received a promotion and finished school to earn her graduate degree in criminal justice administration.
Through it all, Maya hopes that Mila has learned a valuable life lesson.
“I want her to be an independent woman and know that regardless of what’s going on, we’ve always got a reason to fight, whether it’s a headache or whatever challenges you may face,” Maya said.
