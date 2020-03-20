Looking back to look ahead: The future of Boy Scouts in STL

As you’ve probably heard in the news recently, the National Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We understand news like this brings a lot of questions and uncertainty, and we want to reassure our members and the community of the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s health and well-being.
Only the national organization is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Local councils — which provide programming, financial, facility and administrative support to Scouting groups in their communities — are not part of the filing. Councils are legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.
We want to be clear that Scouting will continue throughout this process and for many years to come. Regular Pack and Troop meetings, activities, camp, council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual.
In fact, 2019 was a fantastic year for the Greater St. Louis Area Council. We served 47,000 youth, including 24,425 Cub Scouts, nearly 11,000 BSA Scouts and over 12,000 youth in various outreach programs.
Almost 30,000 merit badges were earned, over a third of which came from STEM-based activities that inspire our children to excel in math and science. These activities range from the study of space to the conservation of soil and water here on Earth.
And while earning badges is a definite source of pride for us, we’re even more proud of our contributions to the community. Our biggest campaign of the year, Scouting for Food, brought in 1,970,766 items of food to help those in need. And we logged over 149,000 hours of service to the local community, continuing to prove Scouting benefits our neighbors as well as our children.
So again, Scouting isn’t going away, and for the Greater St. Louis Area, it’s only getting stronger. If you’re thinking of donating to the STLBSA, be confident your money is going into programs that will continue to improve the lives of our youth and our community.
And for those considering joining the Scouts as a member or volunteer, know we are well-equipped to accept and welcome you into this 110-year old leadership development and character-building program.