 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Love your neighbor, serve your city
sponsored

Love your neighbor, serve your city

St. Vincent de Paul accepting holiday donations

Girls wearing surgical masks

Michelle’s family is thriving thanks to the assistance of St. Vincent de Paul. Photo provided by St. Vincent de Paul.

Things were good for “Michelle” and her family. Everything was going in the right direction.

But Michelle suffered a devastating injury, and as a result endured more than 20 surgeries and spent more than 200 days in the hospital. After recovery, she started a new nursing job and she and her husband began catching up on bills and were able to provide for their two young daughters.

And then the COVID pandemic struck

Michelle lost her job as a critical-care nurse as a result of COVID layoffs, her husband left, she lost her home and was unable to care for her daughters on her own. Everything changed.

“The whole thing was so devastating... a nightmare” she says.

Michelle did not even have beds for her daughters at their new apartment.

“A friend told [me that] the Society of St. Vincent de Paul really helped her,” she remembers. “I reached out and asked if they could help me.”

When all hope seemed lost, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul stepped in. Volunteers from the Society delivered beds for the girls from their thrift store.

“And, they paid my rent that month and brought me food!” said Michelle.

Help over the hurdle

Today, Michelle’s daughters are home with her and she is again working full time. She has made it over the hurdle.

“Thank you for helping me get my children back,” she says. “If I hadn’t gotten those beds or the help with my rent, I wouldn’t be giving my kids the life they have today. After everything I’ve been through, it’s such a blessing.”

Michelle’s story is just one of many individuals and families in and around St. Louis who have been helped during the coronavirus pandemic through support to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Assistance is provided through generous donations which enable volunteers to respond quickly and efficiently to families’ and individuals’ urgent needs throughout St. Louis.

This Christmas and in the New Year, give a real gift to a family in need, like Michelle’s, who have been impacted with hardships like COVID.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, please visit svdpstlouis.org/Christmas.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with St. Vincent de Paul. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Return to an active lifestyle with shoulder replacement surgery
Stlmed

Return to an active lifestyle with shoulder replacement surgery

Sponsored content by Lori Rose, special to SLUCare. Shoulder pain bothered Dan Pagel for years, whether it was playing catch with the kids or working out at the gym. Cortisone shots worked for a while but became less and less effective at masking the pain in his right shoulder whenever he threw a ball or raised his arm for typical daily activities.

Cheerwine Barbecue Pork
Lowes

Cheerwine Barbecue Pork

  • 2 min to read

A recipe you can start and then forget about...until the smell reminds you something delicious is for dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports