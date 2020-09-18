Maryville University announces tuition reduction

Maryville University is proud to announce the next phase of our plan to expand affordability and access to a world-class education: a tuition reduction of 5% for our traditional undergraduate on-campus student population beginning this school year, Fall 2020.
This tuition reduction is the next step in our phased approach to bend the cost curve back for families, which began with keeping undergraduate on-campus tuition flat for the past four years. After 15 years of double-digit enrollment growth and a robust financial profile, we are committed to lowering the cost of undergraduate tuition for students and families throughout this decade, and this is the next step.
“Maryville University’s strategic plan has positioned the institution to expand access and opportunity to thousands of additional students,” said President Mark Lombardi, PhD. “Lowering the cost by 5% now will make our top-quality education more accessible and it demonstrates a new, revolutionary model of higher education. Tuition reduction allows students and families to plan out a more affordable path to their Maryville education, which has some of the best outcomes in the nation, including a 97% career outcome rate and an 84% retention rate.”
This strategy, when combined with university financial aid, privately funded scholarships and corporate and foundation support, makes a Maryville education more accessible for years to come. Maryville’s tuition and fees cover all course materials, a new iPad with over 200 learning apps and one of the most connected campuses in the United States, making Maryville a national leader in providing access and opportunity for students of every background.
“Most private universities use enrollment growth as a basis for increasing tuition and making it more difficult for students to get in,” Lombardi said. “That approach is exclusionary. In contrast, Maryville is leveraging its enrollment growth and technological investments to pass along savings to the student.”
Schedule a virtual or on-campus tour at maryville.edu/visit to learn more.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Maryville University. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
