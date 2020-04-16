 
Maryville University's emerging technology degrees are focused on the jobs of the future
Maryville University's emerging technology degrees are focused on the jobs of the future

emerging technology

At Maryville University, we’ve designed emerging technology career programs like cybersecurity, computer science, artificial intelligence, software development and data science to meet changing workforce demands. Maryville students develop market-relevant skills using innovative tools to explore complex problems and experience internships with cutting-edge business partners. 

Maryville students graduate workforce ready. For example, cybersecurity students gain real-world experience in Maryville University’s Cyber Fusion Center where students have served more than 150 nonprofit organizations with penetration testing, vulnerability management, digital forensics and cyberthreat monitoring. This innovative student-run and faculty-managed security operations center is driven by Apple Inc. systems. 

“Data security and privacy have become a top priority as we move more information online,” said Deb Ketring, chief information officer for Rockwood School District. “Partnering with Maryville has allowed us to improve our information and security practices without using our limited budget to hire a cybersecurity professional.” Many nonprofit partners said the significant cost savings provided by Maryville cybersecurity students allows them to focus on critical services for clients. 

While we know academics are the primary focus of your college experience, we also know being part of a dynamic campus and thriving culture is key to every student’s success. With technology driving every Maryville project, including the design of new living, social and learning spaces, be assured you’ll have innovative tools for career success and community engagement. 

Visit maryville.edu/emergingcareers to discover exciting opportunities awaiting you at Maryville. 

