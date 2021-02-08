With demand growing for COVID-19 vaccination across the country and in the region, Missouri announced Feb. 1 that designated hospitals and health systems throughout the state will receive just over half of Missouri’s weekly vaccine allocation this month. For the St. Louis region, Missouri identified BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital as high-throughput vaccination centers.
About one-fourth of the vaccine doses will be used by the Missouri National Guard to set up mass vaccination events across the state with the remainder of supply being distributed to public health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers and other providers.
What you need to know
What does this mean for the St. Louis region?
With the state’s announcement, the health care systems in the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will be receiving a consistent vaccine supply for at least the next 30 days. This will make the scheduling of vaccinations much easier and allow us to vaccinate more people more quickly.
Where are the vaccination clinics being held?
Each health system, Federally Qualified Health Center and health department has locations spread throughout the region. You may hear about some mass vaccination clinics as well. Many of these are by appointment only and do not allow walk ups for vaccine. Also, the Missouri National Guard is facilitating some mass vaccination events through local health departments. These frequently require preregistration and appointment scheduling as well. Vaccination hours vary by location but generally are available on a weekday basis with some weekend options. To ensure the clinics run as smoothly as possible and individuals receive their shots in a safe and timely manner, vaccinations are typically by appointment only.
Who is currently eligible to be vaccinated?
In Missouri, health care workers, emergency responders, people 65 and older and those under 65 with specific underlying health conditions are eligible for vaccination. In Illinois, residents 65 and older and essential workers in specific industries are eligible.
If you are eligible, when can you get vaccinated?
It is very important to understand that there are a large number of people in our communities who are eligible for vaccine. However, because of the extremely limited amount of vaccine that is available, priority is currently being given to older individuals, particularly those most at risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19.
Why do you need to preregister online?
Online pre-registration is the fastest and easiest way to get your information so we get you vaccinated when it is your turn, either through a mass vaccination event or through a vaccine clinic. Although online pre-registration is preferred, if you do not have access to the website or need some assistance, you can contact the health care system or public health department for help with scheduling.
What can you expect at vaccination when it is your turn?
• After pre-registering, you will be contacted when it is your turn to receive vaccine through a few different ways such as:
- Email using the address you enter when you pre-register
- Your electronic medical record (such as myChart)
- Phone call
• Make sure that the person contacting you about a vaccination is from a participating health care system or public health department.
• When you arrive on site the day of your appointment, you will go through a COVID-19 screening, including a temperature check, to make sure everyone is safe.
• Your appointment will then be confirmed as you check in. You may be asked to show a photo ID.
• At check in, you will receive information about the vaccine and sign consent forms. You also will complete a short questionnaire and get your vaccine card.
• Next, you will go to a station to receive your vaccination from a health care provider. Be sure to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows the health care provider easy access to your upper arm.
• After you get the vaccine, we will ask you to wait in an observation area for 15-30 minutes to make sure you are doing OK and are not having any reactions to the vaccine.
• You will then need to schedule a return appointment in three to four weeks for your second dose of the vaccine. It is very important to get both doses of the vaccine to be fully protected against COVID-19.
• After you have received your vaccine, including after the second dose, you should continue to follow all of the precautions to prevent you from becoming sick from COVID-19.
We know that waiting to be vaccinated is frustrating. Everyone is working very hard to make sure we can get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. The challenge is there is just not enough vaccine for everyone who is eligible. Because of the limited supply of vaccine, it may take awhile to get you scheduled, but we have not forgotten about you. Once more vaccine is available, we can get even more people vaccinated more quickly. Until then, we very much appreciate your patience. We are all in this together.