National Cart Company, a leader in material handling products in St. Charles, has partnered with AAIM Employer’s Association, a St. Louis-based organization that works with companies to develop high-performance cultures to create organizational excellence. For the past four years, AAIM has helped National Cart Company employees build great success.
Working side-by-side with AAIM, National Cart Company follows a model that was customized for their company and culture with well-defined human resources (HR) processes and training for managers and supervisors. Strategies are specifically focused on achieving higher employee engagement, improving employee retention and increasing job satisfaction. The impact on National Cart Company’s growth and productivity has been significant.
“National Cart Company has achieved superior business results by investing in our associates,” said Rob Unnerstall, CEO of National Cart Company. “We know our growth is a direct result of our customer centric approach with superior associate engagement. Our people strategy is the differentiator that drives our culture, which in turn drives our performance.”
A Wayfinder Honoree
National Cart Company’s success in employee workforce development was recently recognized with Wayfinder status awarded by AAIM.
The newly launched Wayfinder designation and recognition program acknowledges organizations that have met a stringent set of criteria referred to by AAIM as the “gold standard” talent optimization model. National Cart was chosen from among AAIM’s 900-plus member companies based on an in-depth analysis that showed it outperformed most peer organizations in talent optimization.
As a Wayfinder honoree, National Cart Company has committed to further optimizing talent and differentiating the company in the marketplace. Over the next year, it will continue to advance its HR processes and use key metrics developed by AAIM, known as “Waypoints.”
The term “Waypoints” is attributed to identifying pressing challenges and significant opportunities that can enable a company to achieve and maintain a competitive advantage. These include analyzing turnover rates and competitive compensation, developing employees and management at all levels, driving employee engagement and ensuring HR compliance. A variety of HR processes also focus on effective talent optimization. All factor in helping a company like National Cart Company succeed.
National Cart Company is dedicated to its employees and customers and its ongoing company-wide commitment to strengthening and refining HR processes through world-class training. These commitments are generating outstanding business results.
“As we’ve experienced rapid growth, our ability to attract and retain top talent has greatly improved. With a workforce of approximately 250, we not only focus on rewarding top performers with promotions but also giving them the proper training and tools to help them become the very best leaders and managers for the company,” said Andrea Rumfelt, HR director for National Cart Company.
As a recipient of the Wayfinder designation and recognition program, National Cart Company serves as a model of excellence for business and industry.
Founded in 1979, National Cart Company is a family-owned and -operated business and a leader in design, manufacturing and distribution of material handling products, food service products and store fixtures. The company is headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri with an additional location in Reno, Nevada. Their customers range from small, single unit operations to Fortune 100 companies.
National Cart Company serves many industries including supermarkets, mass retail, home centers, food service, distribution, government and industrial. The company motto of “Safer-Better-Faster” represents a commitment to customers in the manufactured products, as well as their associates’ never-ending pursuit of excellence.
About AAIM
AAIM has a proven track record of helping companies succeed and creating a culture for dedicated employees. As an organization that has helped businesses hire, develop and retain top talent over the past 120 years, AAIM serves as a model to support recruiting and retaining top talent.
Today, nearly 1,600 companies, including members and non-members representing 600,000 employees in three states, utilize AAIM services to manage and improve their people systems. Programs include integrated HR solutions, talent management, professional training and development, business information, people processes, consulting services, employer best practices, employee communications, peer-to-peer networking and much more.