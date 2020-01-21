No matter your age, it just takes 20 minutes a week to improve your fitness

If you have just 20 minutes a week to spare, you have time to build your strength and fitness and bone density.
20 Minutes to Fitness offers safe, effective training that can be tailored for people of all ages and fitness levels. That includes young elite athletes, older adults into their 70s, 80s and even 90s – and everyone in between.
20 Minutes to Fitness uses a medically based approach that involves training on MedX physical therapy equipment under the watchful eye of a trainer, says general manager and physical therapist Casey Breslin. “Our 20-minute workout delivers the same strength-building benefits as working out three times a week lifting weights in a typical gym. It efficiently builds strength and increases our clients’ metabolism.”
Like most women over the age of 50, Karen Sher of Creve Coeur was concerned about maintaining her bone density to avoid osteoporosis. Knowing how important strong bones are to overall health and longevity, she booked a session at 20 Minutes to Fitness in Clayton.
“That was in 2007,” says Karen, age 63. “I keep coming back because it works. I’m stronger. My trainer is a physical therapist who asks about any special aches or pains each week. The atmosphere is so friendly and comfortable. It’s just a terrific experience.”
Steve Hersh, age 50, was in a pre-diabetic stage with elevated cholesterol and blood pressure counts when his doctor recommended he lose weight a year ago.
“I’ve joined other gyms and it never worked out,” says Steve. I decided to try 20 Minutes to Fitness because you work with a trainer who sets up the equipment, watches to make sure you do everything properly and holds you accountable, says Steve.
“Also, at 20 Minutes to Fitness, there are no contracts to sign, so there was no risk,” he says. “I like the guidance and the encouragement. That, along with my diet, has helped me lose 10 pounds and improve my overall health.”
FIGHTING MUSCLE LOSS
When Justin Woodard was turning 40, he did his own research on the best way to stay in shape.
“A book I read explained how we all lose muscle mass as we age, and that strength training helps to stop or reverse this decline,” he explains. His research led him to 20 Minutes to Fitness.
The once-a-week, 20-minute workout appealed to Justin, a busy father of two, an avid cyclist and president of Woodard Cleaning & Restoration. His wife, Julia, also trains at 20 Minutes to Fitness.
“The workout is quick, efficient and fun!” Justin says. “My trainer understands the muscle groups that I use most in cycling. She helps me achieve muscle failure each session, which is essential to building muscle over time. A year and a half later, my core is stronger and my posture has improved.”
The 20 Minutes to Fitness training regimen calls for lifting weights at a snail’s pace on specially calibrated equipment. The slow-motion approach forces your muscles to work harder because you can’t rely on momentum to propel your movements.
This approach is especially efficient in building the lean muscle mass you need to support an active lifestyle, a concept that appealed to 20 Minutes to Fitness client, Gina Rogers of Ladue.
“After I reached age 50, I was losing muscle, experiencing some lower back pain and just wasn’t as strong as I used to be,” she recalls.
“I heard Charlie Brennan talk about 20 Minute to Fitness and was skeptical,” Gina says. “But I gave it a try.”
Five years later, she continues to return for her weekly appointment. “I’m in and out in under 30 minutes. I feel strong and my back pain is gone. It works,” she says.
20 Minutes to Fitness’ Clayton location has a state-of-the-art 3D body scanner that tracks progress by measuring inches lost, muscle gained and body composition and comparing millions of other data points. Therapeutic massage and movement and mobility sessions that help to improve body mechanics are also available.
20 Minutes to Fitness has studios in Clayton (314-863-7836) and Chesterfield (636-536-1504) as well as Tampa and Sarasota, Florida. Visit 20MinutesToFitness.com for more information.