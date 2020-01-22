Nominate a good sport for the Sportsmanship Scholarship Class of 2020

The Sportsmanship Scholarship is presented annually to graduating high school seniors from the St. Louis region who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship and character in athletic competition. The recipient of the scholarship program’s top award in 2020 will receive $15,000 to use for higher education expenses.
An additional $15,000 will be awarded to multiple runner-up recipients, with the amounts and number of awardees determined by the scholarship selection committee, for a total of $30,000 in available scholarship funds. The Sportsmanship Scholarship is administered by the Sports Commission and its Associates group.
The Associates raise funds for the scholarship and select its recipients. Since the program’s inception, the Associates have awarded $112,500 to 36 college-bound St. Louis-area students. The scholarship is a program of the Sports Commission’s St. Louis Sports Foundation, which celebrates and elevates sportsmanship in the community.
Rewarding Sportsmanship
Sportsmanship offers an intrinsic reward, but sometimes the reward for doing a good job has to be tangible. The Sportsmanship Scholarship offers such a reward for students who do the right thing on the field of play. Rewards are motivating. They let people know they are moving in the right direction.
Today’s high school seniors will one day have responsibilities in youth sports as parents, coaches and administrators. It’s important they have the tools as well as the encouragement they need to be successful.
St. Louis is the home of America’s best sports and when the Sports Commission made the Sportsmanship Scholarship available, high school seniors answered the call. Young people are often mistaken for being selfish or uncaring, but nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to the three dozen St. Louis seniors who have previously won the Sportsmanship Scholarship.
Luke Schlueter (2012) gave up an award he won fairly so another young person could have a chance to shine. Leor Goldfrab (2017) passed on a chance to compete in the state wrestling tournament because he didn’t want to get there on a technicality. Madelyn Hubbs (2018) was disqualified for not touching both hands to the wall during a swim meet, but did not protest the official’s decision, even though she was born without her left arm. Arielle Adams (2019) coached her tennis opponents on the rules before they played against one another.
The Sportsmanship Scholarship recognizes high school seniors from the St. Louis area who have chosen to sacrifice for someone they didn’t have to and wouldn’t be expected to. It’s about more than being a good person or coaching the little kids on your own team. It’s about standing up when everyone else chooses to sit down.
Apply Now
The Sports Commission challenges every high school senior in the St. Louis area to tell us their sportsmanship story. Let us know how you or a deserving candidate made a positive difference in someone else’s life. Good luck to the Class of 2020. For more information or to download the application, visit https://sportsmanship.org/scholarship.