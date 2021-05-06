At Mercy, nurses are masters of care. With a simple touch of a hand or a kind word, Mercy nurses create an emotional connection with their patients. Those tender moments are replicated day in and day out.
“Our nurses display the presence of God and live out the Mercy mission by bringing to life the healing ministry of Jesus through care and service,” said Alisyn Beffa, chief nursing officer, Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
Going through a pandemic last year may have been a test of faith, but the nurses at Mercy persevered and rose to the occasion.
Rising up
During vulnerable moments you either fall flat or rise up. Despite COVID, Mercy nurses came together as a team with grace and dignity under pressure.
“The calm and competent presence displayed by our nurses during a pandemic only confirmed to me that Mercy has the right people on its team,” Beffa said.
It wasn’t just the basic nursing tasks, but taking the time to go above and beyond, whether that was sitting with the patient and listening, rubbing their hand, answering difficult questions, or commemorating special occasions such a birthdays with patients since visitors were so limited in 2020. As a team, the Mercy nurses took on challenging conditions and still managed to connect, heal and celebrate those that went home.
“Our nurses treat our patients with such dignity,” said Bethany Westlake, chief nursing officer, Mercy Hospital Washington. “They do it from the heart and so naturally that they don’t even realize they are helping.”
Adapting to change
During the pandemic, Mercy nurses not only sacrificed their time and energy, but adopted an all-hands-on-deck approach. There was a plethora of cross-training among the many disciplines and departments. A nurse specializing in the operating room, for example, may have found themselves being asked to help with COVID screenings, setting up beds, triaging and coming up with creative ways to help support the team.
“Last year at Mercy Washington, all of our floors were taking on sicker patients than what they were used to,” Westlake said. “Everyone had to learn in the moment and pivot to put the needs of our patients first.”
Beffa described how Mercy Jefferson took some of their nurses from the step-down units and trained them for ICU level of skills. With a sudden surge of intubated patients, the cross-trained nurses were able to help support the ICU nurses who typically had one patient, but during COVID had two or three.
“Now more than ever, departments have walked in the shoes of others,” Beffa said. “If you historically worked in the operating room and you were pulled to the ICU to help prone (turning a patient onto their stomach while intubated) patients, you have a deeper understanding of the stress and circumstances those nurses were under. I think walking in one another’s shoes helps you understand and work collaboratively, long term.”
Service and excellence
Virtual technology has become more normal, too. Before the pandemic, using video and/or audio technology within the hospital rooms was limited — but now it’s here to stay. Last year, the COVID rooms at Mercy were set up with two-way cameras and the local nurses performed a virtual check-in with the patient before entering the room.
“It was such a process to get in and out of PPE (personal protective equipment),” Westlake said. “We tried to do our cluster care all at one time. So, the nurses got used to getting on a video and doing a virtual check-in with the patient before they visited the room to make sure they brought everything they needed into the room.”
The utilization of Mercy Virtual, located in Chesterfield, also expanded through the pandemic. A patient’s symptoms were followed remotely at home. If the patient’s condition declined, the virtual hospital could direct them to the emergency room.
“The number of COVID patients using Mercy COVID Care @ Home exploded last year,” Beffa said. “We were always figuring out ways to manage our space constraints while still putting the needs of our patients first; the virtual hospital was the ideal service.”
Advocate for care
Being well-equipped and supported by leadership has been critical for the emotional and spiritual well-being of the nurses at Mercy. After all, some nurses saw more deaths in a year than they have in their entire career. Beffa described it as carrying a heavy sack. Leadership was swift to take action when they saw the dullness in their eyes, fatigue and for some, a survivor’s guilt mentality.
“We noticed and took action immediately,” Beffa said. “We started a program to focus on burnout. Our managers and leadership were able to recognize signs and symptoms and how to support the nurses through that process.”
“We did a lot of listening and just being present for our nurses, too,” Westlake said. “We are a small hospital here at Mercy Washington, so I’m out on the floor quite a bit as a [chief nursing officer]. I lived their story alongside them.”
Counselors, pastoral care, chair massages, ping pong and simple items such as facial wipes were all provided to the nursing staff. But the one thing that matters most to the Mercy nurses is sharing their voice.
“Their voice matters here,” Beffa said. “We walk alongside our nurses so we can live up to the ministry of serving others — patients, clinics, the community at large.”