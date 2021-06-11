There’s no “I’m bored” here.
Tracy Dickherber, Innsbrook’s activities director and unofficial chief of fun, makes sure of that. The natural and creative adventures and amenities are endless. Head to the beach and catch some rays, tee up for some hole-in-ones, assume the role of captain during the sailing regatta, test your mocha prowess at a coffee tasting, win the “golden” stone at the annual high-stakes rock-skipping contest, listen in on the speaker series, warrior it up at Nerf Wars, ride that horse like the Lone Ranger, hike the hills, lap the pool, paint like Picasso during art class, feel the rhythm at an outdoor concert, Instagram the heck out of the annual fireworks display…
Need more? There’s plenty. And after? Walk outside one of the secluded A-frame chalets, stunning custom residential and vacation homes, cottages or condos and lounge on an expansive deck surrounded by the idyllic woodland.
Call it what you want — a sojourn, holiday, staycation, work retreat or getaway weekend (or two) — Innsbrook is where it’s happening.
A drone’s eye view of this 7,500-acre premier resort community in Warren County showcases long stretches of winding shoreline, more than 100 pristine lakes, alluring beaches and stunning pastoral scenes of Missouri’s hills and vales. Located just 45 minutes west of St. Louis, this bucolic setting serves as center stage for Dickherber’s adventurous and often rollicking pastimes, providing a perfect outdoor canvas for creating treasured family memories.
“It’s nature at its interactive best,” Dickherber said. “The majority of our events are outdoors in the woods, on the beaches, in the lakes and under the stars. Usually, our only challenges are the occasional rain storm and a little sunburn.”
Outdoor activities galore
From the Plein air art classes, fishing camp and camp-outs to the guided hiking series and cardboard boat races, Dickherber takes advantage of nature’s offerings. She brings in area artists to teach mixed-media workshops on how to create garden mosaic stones and soft pastel landscape paintings. Other activities include a murder mystery night, comedy improv, bingo by the pool, kid creek days, sand volleyball, water polo games and “paint and sip” nights.
A Summer Breeze concert series, scheduled every Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day, features acts representing all genres of music at the resort’s outdoor amphitheater. Families can also participate in the holiday-scheduled 5K, 10K and two-mile fun runs held on the seven Innsbrook trails. Charitable activities include a monthly food drive that benefits a local pantry.
A club of every kind
Dickherber creates additional experiences through partnerships with the resort’s various clubs including the Motor Club, Garden Club, Innsbrook Historical Society, Adventure Club and Veterans Club, among others. Helping residents and their guests navigate the offerings is the IBK Explorer, a weekly newsletter that keeps everyone apprised of the fun that awaits them year-round. While most of the camps and workshops are open to residents and their guests, a few activities are available to the general public.
Innsbrook’s full-service Clubhouse Bar & Grille, with hand-crafted menus and catering options, is open year-round to the public, as is the resort’s 18-hole public championship golf course, which offers weekly golf leagues and more. In 2021, the resort was recognized with the prestigious The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.
“There is such a great vibe here,” Dickherber said, “with everyone coming to relax, have fun, and create family memories like I did when I was a kid. It’s just part of the adventure.”
From insanely fun to quietly reflective, Innsbrook is an endless vacation, all day, every day.
Innsbrook Resort, 596 Aspen Way Dr., Innsbrook, Missouri, 63390, (636) 928.3366 (St. Louis), (636) 745.3000 (Warren County), innsbrook-resort.com.