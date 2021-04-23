Vaccines to battle COVID-19 are offering a light at the end of the tunnel of this long pandemic, and travelers can expect brighter days ahead, especially with help from AAA Travel and its entertaining virtual travel shows.
The Centers for Disease Control is advising that people who are fully vaccinated can safely travel within the United States and do not have to get tested before or after travel unless their destination requires it. However, travelers should still follow CDC’s recommendations to wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds and wash hands often or use hand sanitizer.
Lean on the professionals
“It’s encouraging that travel will slowly begin returning to near normal this summer and fall, and we can help people navigate the ever-changing travel and health guidelines to vacation as safely as possible,” said Jan Borje, vice president of AAA Travel. “It’s never been more important to book your trips with a professional travel advisor.”
Indeed, travel advisors serve as advocates for their clients before, during and after a trip, and they can answer questions related to:
- travel insurance options
- what destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally
- destination-specific testing and quarantine requirements
- what to do if you need to make last-minute changes to a trip, and much more.
“Vacations are an investment in memory making, and the pandemic reminded us that safeguarding those investments, where possible, is important,” Borje said. “We recommend anyone considering making a trip seek the expertise of a trusted travel advisor. They can provide not only valuable information but savings that you can’t find on the internet.”
Rediscover great domestic destinations
AAA Travel has been recommending that travelers rediscover great domestic destinations in the short term, like the majestic natural wonders of National Parks, charming small towns, beautiful beaches, big cities and even river cruising the Mississippi River. This period of lockdowns also has presented the perfect time to plan bigger trips down the road, including tours and cruises that are expected to begin resuming many itineraries this summer.
AAA Explores: a virtual travel show
To help plan your next trip, AAA is presenting virtual travel shows — including a series of shows called AAA Explores with Samantha Brown. Hosted by the Emmy Award-winning TV host, the series will spotlight inspiring and exciting destinations around the world. The first show on Monday, April 26, will feature tropical destinations like Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Subsequent shows will highlight Europe, river cruising and Alaska. For details about the shows or to register, visit AAA.com/explores.
“I think this unprecedented time has shown us how important it is to realize our travel dreams and not put them off,” said Borje. “Spending time with friends and family is so precious, and when we’re able to gather together again, taking trips together will be that much more special.”
To contact a AAA Travel office near you, call (866) 222-7587.