Press ‘start’ on bar-quality holiday cocktails at home

Your house, your vibe. This holiday season, create the mood you want with cocktails at the push of a button. The Drinkworks® Home Bar by Keurig® delivers premium drinks in under a minute, transforming liquid-filled Pods into bar-quality cocktails, brews and more — and wowing family and friends who are expecting the traditional heavy red wine.
Choose from over 30 drinks to set the perfect tone — whether that’s festive, cozy, fun or sophisticated — and let the Home Bar do the rest. Each Drinkworks® Pod contains alcohol, real ingredients and natural flavors, which the Home Bar blends with chilled water and carbonation while you compete over board games or exchange gifts.
Expecting company with a variety of tastes? The Drinkworks®; portfolio includes over 30 incredible drinks, including the Classic Margarita, Cuban Daiquiri, Mojito, Moscow Mule and more. To easily keep a variety of cocktails on hand (or discover your new favorite), try the 16-Pod sampler pack. Plus, arriving just in time for the holidays, the Top Shelf Collection features four exclusive cocktail collaborations with beloved premium spirit brands: Gentleman Jack® Manhattan, Elijah Craig® Old Fashioned, Chambord® French Martini and Herradura® Margarita.
To toast the season, Drinkworks® is offering STLtoday.com readers an incredible deal on no-stress holiday entertaining. Through January 3, 2021, take $100 off the Home Bar with promo code STL at Drinkworks.com (regularly $299.99; must be 21+ to purchase). No matter what you’re pouring for the holidays, it’s never been easier to celebrate safely at home. Please enjoy responsibly.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Drinkworks. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!