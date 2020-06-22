 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Racism is a public health issue
sponsored

Racism is a public health issue

Photo

Photo by Lindy Drew / Humans of St. Louis. Photo provided by City of St. Louis Department of Health

For years, public health experts, including doctors, nurses and researchers in St. Louis have long warned of a disease threatening the physical, mental and economic health of the Black community: systemic and structural racism.

As far back as the Missouri Compromise of 1820, which permitted slavery in Missouri while prohibiting it in the unorganized territory of the Great Plains, St. Louis has had a complicated, ugly history regarding race.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health believes racism runs counter to the 1867 long-standing charge of the St. Louis Board of Health to protect the public’s health. It must be addressed if St. Louis is truly to become a community achieving optimal health for all.

In 2018, the City of St. Louis published a landmark report on its baseline “Equity Indicators,” which identified meaningful ways for the city itself to broadly apply a racial equity framework. “Racial equity is not about feelings, it is about outcomes,” the report reads.

In St. Louis, addressing racism means eliminating the generations of health disparities for Black St. Louisans when it comes to chronic and communicable diseases, health insurance and access to primary care, maternal and child health, mental health and exposure to trauma and violence. It means making St. Louis a place where a ZIP code and skin color do not determine a person’s ability to thrive or their life expectancy.

The Department of Health will work toward racial equity and eradicating racism by immediately taking the following actions: Review board, staff and policies to ensure health equity in all programming; advocate for reforms in the justice system that address the elimination of systemic racism and all forms of discrimination; build partnerships and coalitions to assist in dismantling all forms of racism in the community and encourage all organizations and individuals to recognize racism as a public health issue.

This is a public health issue that requires local, state, federal and international attention — and the attention of every person who wants to make the city a healthy, equitable place for all.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with City of St. Louis Department of Health. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A socially-distant social life: Allegro makes it possible
Sponsored

A socially-distant social life: Allegro makes it possible

Content provided by Allegro Senior Living. Despite stay-at-home orders, Allegro Senior Living forged ahead helping residents stick together when they couldn’t be together. Read further for a sneak peek into the community culture during this time and how associates and residents rallied together as a family.

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces 2019: Kuna Foodservice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports