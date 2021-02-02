Redhawks are meant to soar: Professional pilot program takes flight this fall at SEMO

Students interested in adventure and an ever-changing workplace can get started at Southeast Missouri State University next fall when a new Bachelor of Science in professional pilot is taking off.
According to aviation technology company CAE, the demand for pilots is promising. The industry is expected to require more than 260,000 new pilots over the next decade. In addition, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual pay for airline and commercial pilots is over $120,000 annually. All information pointing to a field with a growing need for employees in a well-paying industry.
Southeast’s program will prepare students for FAA certifications and a career in commercial aviation. The academic courses are paired with lab courses at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to gain experience working with the aircraft both on the ground and in the air. Students will start flight training their first semester. Plus, students have the opportunity to start their career before graduating by building flight time as a Certified Flight Instructor while completing courses.
“We prepare students to launch extraordinary careers,” says Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions. “We couldn’t be more excited about this great career opportunity now being available to our students. We encourage any student interested to sign up for one of our virtual information sessions today and learn more about the professional pilot program at semo.edu/pilot.”