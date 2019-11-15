Today’s Scouting is more than pitching tents and tying knots — from robotics to career development and leadership, the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (GSLAC-BSA) is helping today’s youth build essential life skills, discover their dreams and give back to their communities. That’s why Scouts stand out.
Through our programs and activities, GSLAC-BSA helps young people learn leadership skills, achieve goals and prepares them for successful futures.
In the Greater St. Louis area, we serve over 68,000 youth and 14,000 adult volunteers. As these youth learn new things, they also strengthen our community performing more than 227,000 hours of community service last year.
After all, the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America started the largest food drive in the nation. The Scouting for Food Drive began as a St. Louis-area Eagle Scout project in 1987. It is now a national program that keeps food pantry shelves stocked across the St. Louis region for three months and fills them across the U.S.
However, the programs that teach Scouts these values of service and generosity, such as Scouting for Food, aren’t always covered by membership fees.
A generous, tax-deductible gift to the Greater St. Louis Area Council will fund Scouting’s life-changing programs.
“Our mission is to equip the thousands of young people in our region with the education and values they need to succeed,” said Ronald Green, CEO of the BSA’s Greater St. Louis Area Council. “With community support, we can help make Scouting available to any youth regardless of their situation.”
BSA teaches young people the importance of leadership. It’s the reason why eight out of 10 former Scouts say their Scouting experience still helps them in their personal and professional lives.
“Your support is an investment in the lives of thousands of young people that will grow into a new generation of successful adults [who] give back to their communities,” said Green.
To find out more about the Greater St. Louis Area Council or how you and your organization can help, visit stlbsa.org/give.