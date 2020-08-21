Shaping a well-rounded child through Scouting

There’s a debate going on in youth sports these days: specialization vs. diversification. Even with the slimmest of chances, the potentially huge money at stake in professional leagues has some parents opting for their child to specialize and train in a single sport from a very young age, hoping this early commitment will lead to a better baseball or basketball player. The diversification crowd advocates for participating in a variety of sports year-round, believing it makes for a more well-rounded athlete.
In the Scouts, we are firmly in the diversification camp, but we find it applies to much more in life than just sports. We don’t just want our children to grow up to be well-rounded athletes—we want them to be well-rounded people too.
The activities available in Scouting develop foundational skills in our children, helping them to grow not just physically, but mentally, emotionally and even spiritually. Our STEM-based programs inspire Scouts to better observe and protect our planet. Our teamwork-driven approach teaches loyalty and trust. And our focus on values imparts self-confidence for our Scouts and respect for our families and communities. Scouting is all about creating tomorrow’s leaders, whether that’s in the home, at school or wherever life may take them next.
We haven’t even mentioned the best part: Scouting is fun. It’s an atmosphere of energy and adventure and wonder. Kids are excited to go to pack meetings, even virtually, as it’s a time to meet new friends and catch up with old ones. Scouting gives children the opportunity to make things, go places and learn how our world works.
Becoming a well-rounded athlete is a great goal for a child, but becoming a well-rounded person is a goal that will pay dividends for a lifetime. And that’s a goal the Greater St. Louis Area Council can help your child achieve.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
