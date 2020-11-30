SHINE ON, ST. LOUIS! Start your holiday adventures with these reimagined events

Christmas in St. Louis, Ameren and all of its partners wish to provide you with ways to safely enjoy this holiday season. We hope these reimagined events help to lift your spirits and provide you the chance to create lasting memories with those closes to you – and maybe share a few photos and some cheer with those farther away.
These organizations are determined to keep the holidays shining bright for you, St. Louis! Here are just a few of the reimagined events taking place to celebrate the season:
Ameren Missouri’s Festival of Lights
While driving tune in to 100.5 FM to listen to holiday music timed to coordinate with this year’s holiday animated projection show! See the lights Friday and Saturday Nights (including Christmas Eve) November 20 – December 26th at Kiener Plaza | 5-9 PM | Free
Details at christmasinstlouis.org | Facebook & Twitter: @ChristmasInSTL | Instagram: @christmasinstl
Union Station Holiday Fun
From Scuba Santa at the St. Louis Aquarium (link) to the holiday sparkle of The Wheel, holiday pop up bars and the “Believe” Polar Express Experience – Union Station St. Louis (link) is finding ways to keep you safe while enjoying favorite holiday traditions – or creating new ones!
Visit stlouisunionstation.com/holiday-events for all the details! | FB: @stlunionstation | Twitter & Instagram: @unionstationstl
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival – A Walking Christmas Carol
Experience a new interactive winter walk with the Central West End featuring the musical soundtrack from the acclaimed “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” and window displays from PaintedBlack STL. November 28 – December 23 | Admission – Free
Learn more at stlshakes.org | Facebook|Instagram|Twitter|YouTube: @STLShakesFest
Winterfest
Winterfest has once again transformed Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland for all ages to enjoy as they drive around the park. See the lights Monday- Sunday nights | November 20th – January 3rd from 5-9 PM
Learn more at archpark.org/events/Winterfest | FB: @GatewayArchPark | #WinterfestSTL
Ballpark Village
And, don’t just see the lights – Eat, drink, stay safe and be merry too! Mention the Winterfest lights at participating Ballpark Village restaurants and receive a $5 discount off your to-go order OR receive a 15% discount at the Live! By Lowes hotel.
Check out all the action Ballpark Village has planned this season at stlballparkvillage.com/eat-and-drink | FB: @STLBallParkVillage | Instagram|Twitter|Snapchat: @bpvstl
There’s still time to provide our hungry neighbors with nutritious food and spread holiday cheer! More than 527,000 people in eastern MO and southwestern IL are expected to need assistance from The St. Louis Area Foodbank in 2020. In fact, the Foodbank has already seen a 46% increase in meals provided this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TEXT Food4All to 76278 or visit stlfoodbank.org/food4all or @stlfoodbank on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter to give now. BONUS! Ameren is going to double all gifts made to help provide meals during the holiday season!
All of these organizations are proud to be STLMade: a movement of #stlouis areas residents, organizations, and businesses that shines a light on all the reasons this region is a place where you can start up, stand out, and stay. Visit theSTL.com and see for yourself! #stlmade
