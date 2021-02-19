When the icy St. Louis roads did more than buckle the fender of your car.

Since forming Brown & Brown in 1993, Dan Brown has handled several thousand workers' compensation and personal injury cases.

Question: How do I sue for pain and suffering?

Answer:

Pain and suffering refers to both emotional and physical discomfort brought on by an accident and subsequent injury. Physical pain, which can limit ability, interfere with work, family and social life and cause unrelenting agony, is a common consequence of accidents. Emotional pain, including depression, anxiety, PTSD and similar concerns are common consequences of accidents as well.

Insurance companies typically use a “pain and suffering calculator” to determine how much a claim is worth. With this method, the total cost of your hospital bills is multiplied by a predetermined number. Unfortunately, this one-size-fits-all method of calculating what a claim is worth often woefully underestimates a claim’s true value, leaving victims without the fair and full compensation they deserve. This is why many people choose to sue instead of settle when they are involved in an accident.

Question: What are the most common injuries that lead to workers’ comp claims?

Answer:

When you are injured on the job, you are entitled to file a workers’ compensation claim. This is true for nearly all employees in the Greater St. Louis area. With very few exceptions, it remains true even in cases where a worker played a role in his or her accident. It is a guaranteed benefit for people who face medical bills and lost wages due to workplace accidents, injuries, or illnesses.

While workers’ compensation covers a wide range of incidents, accidents, and injuries, there are some that are more common than others - a fact that may help speed the claims process. However, even when you sustain a more common injury, it is important to discuss your options with a qualified workers’ comp lawyer who can help you understand your rights and your options, and assist you in filing a viable claim.

Question: Who pays in a car accident lawsuit?

Answer:

Damages in a car accident lawsuit may include:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Property damage

Forced lifestyle changes

Physical and emotional pain and suffering

Depending on the nature of your accident and the extent of your injury, these damages may be sought in a number of ways. If the accident is minor, if you played a role in causing it, or if your accident involved an uninsured motorist, you may be dealing with your own insurance company for compensation. When you are injured in an accident caused by someone else, their insurance provider may foot the bill.

Both policies will have payout limits which is why you need an attorney at your side to step you through the compensation process.

