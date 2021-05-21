Soldiers Memorial opened to the public in 1938 — 20 years following the end of World War I. The memorial opened with three primary goals — the first to serve as public memorial to St. Louisans who had lost their lives in World War I, the second to serve as museum to hold artifacts of the war, and the third to provide a space that could be used for veteran and public functions. To this day, the memorial continues to meet those goals. But, first and foremost, Soldiers Memorial is a memorial.
Court of Honor memorializes the fallen
Only three years following the opening of Soldiers Memorial the U.S. was embroiled in World War II. Raging between 1941 and 1945, World War II saw the loss of over 400,000 US service members. Once again, St. Louisans recognized the need to establish a public memorial to recognize the supreme sacrifices of its brave men and women. On the city block to the immediate south of Soldiers Memorial, the people established the Court of Honor.
This outdoor memorial has two primary components — a soaring ‘broken bayonet’ sculpture of Hillis Arnold and a large L-shaped wall engraved with the names of 2,582 St. Louisans who made the supreme sacrifice in World War II. The allied victory in World War II was something to be celebrated. However, beyond feelings of celebration the world was mired in grief and sadness at the terrible price of the war. The Hillis Arnold sculpture does not celebrate war, rather it reflects the bonds of family and community, the bravery of the US soldier and the grief that accompanies all war.
Following World War II, the U.S. was engaged in what came to be known as the Cold War. This protracted conflict pitted the United States against the communist nations of the Soviet Union and China. While the United States, the Soviet Union and China never entered into declared war against each other, they all took extensive measures to limit the growth of each other’s power and influence. The U.S. was particularly concerned with limiting the spread of communism — a policy known as containment.
In June 1950, this Cold War turned hot when communist North Korea invaded its southern neighbor, South Korea. The U.S. immediately entered into the conflict alongside its United Nations allies to beat back the North Korean invasion. China supported the North Koreans by providing both supplies and soldiers. Between 1950 and 1953, almost 40,000 US service men and women gave their lives and more than 100,000 were wounded.
Soon after the Korean War, the U.S. was engaged in another war of containment in Vietnam. Immediately following World War II, Vietnam was thrown into a period of political turmoil and war — a determined nationalist and communist force in Vietnam was intent on removing all foreigners and self-determining the course of the nation. The U.S., wanting to halt the spread of communism, began sending advisors to non-communist forces in Vietnam to help them combat the communists. Gradually, the U.S. role escalated and by 1965, the U.S. was engaged in a ground war in Vietnam. The U.S. fought a fierce air, ground and sea war in Vietnam from 1965 until its withdrawal in 1973. Over the course of the conflict over 58,000 brave U.S. men and women made the supreme sacrifice.
In 1979, St. Louisans memorialized their neighbors and loved ones by expanding the Court of Honor with the addition of memorials to both the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. Engraved on rose granite slabs within the Court of Honor are the names of 158 St. Louisans who made the supreme sacrifice in the Korean War and of 215 St. Louisans who gave their all for our nation in Vietnam.
Since the end of the Vietnam War the United States military has been engaged in numerous conflicts in all areas of the globe. U.S. military forces have been placed in harm’s way and many have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation. In 1990-1991 the U.S. was embroiled the First Gulf War. In 2001, in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks, the U.S. military was engaged in the War on Terrorism and the War in Afghanistan. Two years later, in 2003, the U.S. launched the War in Iraq. In the 40 years since the end of the Vietnam War the U.S. military has been deployed to countless warzones around the globe.
In response, in 2019, the Court of Honor was expanded for the first time in 40 years. Additional rose granite slabs were added to memorialize 559 St. Louisans who have given their lives in service since 1975. In addition to those who lost their lives in combat, the new memorial includes those who may have lost their lives as a result of the extreme dangers of military training, the high levels of stress and trauma that service members face and the often physical and mental illnesses that result from service.
