When asked about my favorite part of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), my answer never changed. I loved my SIUE experience because there were always people and resources available when I needed them.
As a freshman, I wanted to change my major but was not quite sure what program was the best fit for me. The staff and resources at the SIUE Career Development Center helped me find an area of study that I was passionate about.
In my second year, I started to bloom as a leader within an international organization on campus. At SIUE, there are nearly 300 student organizations, so no matter your interest, there is something for everyone.
As a junior, I had the opportunity to participate in the Disney College Program. My academic advisor worked with me to help ensure I was able to take the right classes at the right time to make the program fit into my four-year plan.
During my final year as an undergraduate student, I had the opportunity to work in a professional office as a student employee. Applying class material to real world practice in a setting dedicated to my professional development was an invaluable resource.
You will not only find assistance in the offices on campus, but in the connections you make with the people of the SIUE community, as well. Creating a success network here is easy to do.
Share your vision of what you want your college experience to be with your friends, professors, academic advisor, student organization connection and soon you, too, will be surrounded by people and resources to help you succeed.
Everywhere you turn at SIUE there is someone to help you accomplish goals, defeat struggles and live out your dreams!