Southeast Missouri State University is working to help students plan for their futures and address the cost of college with several new programs.
Southeast unveiled the Will To Do Award offering $0 tuition and general fees to eligible Pell students. The need-based scholarship fills the gap in eligible Pell students’ unmet tuition and general feels beginning in fall 2020. Students must have a minimum 2.75 high school GPA, be a Missouri resident, and have a FAFSA on file by March 1, 2020.
“We want families’ discussions to be about when the students go to college and not if the students go,” says Director of Southeast’s Student Financial Services Dr. Matthew Kearney. “A college education can be life-changing, not only for the student walking across the graduation stage, but for their families and their communities.”
Southeast definitely wants to be a partner in those life-changing events. The University named a new director of college planning to work with students in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Tameka Herrion, a Southeast alumna, will provide assistance to students and families with college-readiness, admissions, financial aid and scholarship processes.'
“This position has the potential to make a tremendous impact in the St. Louis region, and I’m proud to have been given the opportunity to lead this initiative,” says Herrion.
As one of Missouri’s most accredited and most affordable institutions, Southeast is a smart investment. New programs like these are just a few of the ways we’re helping students transform their futures.
See more at semo.edu/willtodoaward.